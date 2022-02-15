Raul Placeres left no stone unturned during Sunday’s film session.
The Maryville College men’s basketball coach wanted his team to see every angle from Saturday’s loss to LaGrange College, the No. 14 Scots’ first since Nov. 28 and their first in USA South Conference play.
Everything was up for change, from what happened on the floor to the players’ and coaches’ demeanor on the bench. It was followed by a players meeting, the first in Placeres’ 11 year tenure.
“We had a two-and-a-half-hour film session on Sunday,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We watched every clip of every moment of everything that needed to be watched from body language to what was your reaction when you got taken out? You name it, we watched it because there was a lot of selfish behavior that took place Saturday and we’re too good of a team to be having to deal with things like that.
“It was an uncomfortable film session because a lot of guys got called out. That’s all we did Sunday was watch ourselves and watch myself. What didn’t I do right? Was this a good play call? We’re all involved in this. We have to take that criticism. I was really interested to see how we would respond.”
Placeres got his answer in MC’s first game back since that loss against Berea College and it was an emphatic one. The Scots dominated every aspect for 40 minutes, thumping the Mountaineers 90-50 at Cooper Athletic Center.
He didn’t have to wait until tip-off to see the difference from Saturday’s showing, however. Placeres could tell it the day before.
“You can get into your guys and all of the sudden they don’t respond, right?” Placeres said. “Monday’s practice was really good and today’s shootaround was really dialed in. We had a really substantial lead today and I didn’t stop coaching. That has to be our mentality going forward. There is no tomorrow starting next week. You’ve got to be dialed in.”
After going just 2-of-15 from 3-point range in the LaGrange loss, MC (19-2, 9-1 USA South) responded with 13 made 3-pointers against Berea (6-17, 2-10 USA South), led by Jekobe Coleman, who went 4-of-7 from deep and finished with a team-high 14 points.
Sunday’s meeting played a factor in the turnaround according to Coleman.
“I wouldn’t say we got complacent but we got satisfied where we were at,” Coleman said. “We just picked up the intensity in practice. Just moving the ball and making sure we got good looks and got guys going (was an emphasis in practice). If we get ball movement, body movement, we get good looks.”
The Scots struggled from outside for much of the first half, but Coleman and Kah combined for three 3s on three-straight possessions to get them going and close out the half at 50% from beyond the arc.
“We shot it great in the first half,” Placeres said. “We just missed the open ones, the ones we were hitting in the first half. We didn’t hit them in the second half, but they were good shots. Hopefully we can hit those on Thursday against Piedmont.”
As much of an emphasis was made shooting the ball, the Scots defense needed to regain its footing after giving up more than 62% from the field and 101 points against LaGrange. The team totaled a season-high 10 blocks versus the Mountaineers and came up with 11 steals, led by Myles Rasnick with three.
It was the type of performance that resembled how the unit prided itself earlier in the season.
“We were just active (on defense),” Placeres said. “In the college game, you want to have between 10 and 12 steals-blocks and today we had 21. That means you were extremely active. That’s what made us really good before the break. Our defense generates our offense, too because we get out in transition. We’re one of the top teams in the country in transition points and that’s why our defense has to be stellar leading into Thursday’s match up.”
MC travels to Piedmont College (8-14, 4-5 USA South) for the first of two road games to finish out the regular season. The Scots need to win both to lock up the No. 1 seed in the USA South Conference Tournament next week.
