KNOXVILLE — All it took was one swing for Zaida Puni to make a difference.
Tennessee’s No. 4 hitter in the lineup already recorded an RBI double in the first inning to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead, but her second trip to the plate is what blew the game open in the second inning Sunday against No. 12 Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
With the bases loaded and the Razorbacks opting to change pitchers, Puni deflated Jenna Bloom’s confidence in the circle after just one pitch, connecting with the ball and sending it over the wall in left field for a grand slam that put No. 15 Tennessee up 5-0 and provided the spark in a 6-2 finish.
“I just saw the pitch and was trying to get a base hit,” Puni said. “It ended up going over. ... Most of my home runs I just know off the bat. The past few days I haven’t been doing what I want to do so being able to (hit the grand slam) made me feel good.”
Puni was masterful for the Lady Vols, going 2-of-3 and six RBIs on the afternoon as the Carson, California native and Oklahoma transfer continues to be an asset for Tennessee offensively.
The home run was her sixth of the season and pushed her to the top of the Lady Vols’ RBI list with 28.
“We knew when Zaida came our way that she has that capability,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “For any athlete like that, it’s just a matter of them learning how to be consistent and just how to have a consistent approach...When Zaida is in there from the very start, looking for something that she can get a good swing on, good things aren’t going to happen. You saw that today.”
After taking the series at No. 10 Missouri last week, the Lady Vols (20-8, 3-2 SEC) squandered a lead in a loss Friday and had their comeback attempt come up short Saturday to drop the series to Arkansas (19-5, 2-1 SEC). The finale helped them salvage one game, thanks in part to some power-hitting from Puni early on.
It also helped provide some confidence going into another key SEC road series at No. 5 Florida next weekend.
“Without having a midweek (game) this week, we needed to get that win (over Arkansas) to kind of get back that good feeling,” Weekly said. “We know what we need to work on. I think today that we made some strides in getting better at some of those things.”
The Razorbacks managed to get on the board in the sixth with a two-run homerun from Danielle Gibson to pull within three, but Tennessee tacked on an insurance run in the bottom frame with Puni’s sixth RBI on a groundout to short that scored Amanda Ayala.
Left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson, who threw in Game 2, turned around and got the start for the third game. She went all seven innings, giving up just two hits in the first five innings before Arkansas strung four hits together, including Gibson’s homerun, in the fifth and sixth, but still tossed six strikeouts and tallied a 1.56 ERA to earn her 13th win of the season (13-2).
“(Gibson) had my number all weekend,” Edmoundson said. “I tip my hat to her on that, but I think my team had given me a good enough lead and some insurance runs so I was able to not feel the pressure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.