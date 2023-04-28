KNOXVILLE — Camden Sewell was not sure Chase Dollander would pitch for Tennessee on Friday given how sick he was the day before.
The Tennessee coaching staff had several discussions about how to approach the junior right-hander’s start, but ultimately, when Dollander asked for the ball, they gave it to him and settled in for the show.
It proved to be the wrong managerial decision — one Tennessee coach Tony Vitello copped to — as a lackluster outing from an ailing ace followed by some scripted bullpen usage gone awry put the No. 16 Vols in a 7-2 hole midway through the fifth inning.
That may have been enough to sink the Tennessee two weeks ago, but it has displayed a newfound mettle in its last six games, and in the process seemingly changed the narrative of their season.
Tennessee scored 10 runs over the next three innings and got a stellar relief appearance from senior right-handed Camden Sewell to secure a 12-8 victory over Mississippi State inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The victory gives Tennessee back-to-back SEC series wins for the first time this season.
“Everyone is finally playing for each other,” Sewell said. “It is really special to see. It is kind of the point we have been trying to get to for a while and trying to figure out and get to. I think we are in a good place now and excited to get this thing really going and keep going at it.”
Most of Tennessee’s rally came with two outs, an example of the fight it has exhibited since being swept by Arkansas on April 14-16.
Sophomore left fielder Jared Dickey kickstarted a four-run fifth with a two-run home run to right. Sophomore first baseman Blake Burke drew a walk and then sophomore second baseman Christian Moore doubled into the right-center gap. A fielding error by Mississippi State center fielder Colton Ledbetter allowed Burke to score on the play.
Senior designated hitter Griffin Merritt, who hit a walk-off home run in the series opener Thursday, capped the inning with a RBI single to left.
Burke gave away a run in the top of the sixth after hauling in a line drive off the bat of Ledbetter, firing to second to double up Mississippi State shortstop David Mershon despite nobody being on the bag, but he made amends in the bottom half.
A throwing error on a potential inning-ending double play allowed senior right fielder Christian Scott to score, and after Dickey was hit by a pitch, Burke crushed a go-ahead, three-run home run off the batter’s eye in center.
“Recently I’ve been being way too hard on myself in the box trying to square pitches up, by trying to cheat to pitches,” Burke said. “(Vitello) talked to me today about just taking my swing and that’s all I need. That’s what I thought about when I was getting in the box and that’s what I did.”
Burke’s 437-foot bomb was the highlight in a rally that became a necessity after Dollander gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over three innings. Three of those runs came in the first, where he has allowed 12 runs in seven SEC starts.
“I just needed to do a better job of managing his situation, and when I say that, part of it might’ve been us saying ‘Yeah, I know you want the ball, but we’re going to supersede you,’” Vitello said.
Junior right-hander Bryce Jenkins made matters worse by giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits while recording one out in the fifth, but an offensive onslaught followed by 3 1/3 scoreless innings from Sewell that included a career high-tying seven strikeouts made all of that moot.
“It just seems that guys have had enough early on with not having success,” Vitello said. “So, what do we need to do to have success? Just find a way. It always helps to be relaxed. If you’re tense, you’ll get exposed by a guy who will dice you up in the SEC. Certainly helps to be loose, but that part in particular comes form the guys wanting to come together as a group and find a way to do whatever it takes for everyone to come together.”
