KNOXVILLE — Sarah Coon’s hit dropped perfectly into left center field between Tennessee outfielders Amanda Ayala and Kiki Milloy.
Virginia looked in position to score with two runners on and at least tie the No. 18 Lady Vols, who were clinging to a 1-0 lead in the top half of the third inning, but as Bailey Winscott rounded third base, Ayala wasted no time picking up the ball and gunning it back into the infield to hold her up at third.
That sequence loomed large the rest of the way Sunday as left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson followed it with back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded to get Tennessee out of the frame unscathed en route to a 5-0 decision over Virginia to sweep the Tennessee Invitational at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
It was the Lady Vols’ fourth shutout win in six games and extended their winning streak to six.
“That was a big-time play (by Ayala),” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “You know, we had Amanda in right field and then we made the decision to move her to left and the by-product of her being in left was she was going to the gap with her throwing arm on that side, so it sets her up well for that. Amanda got to that ball really, really quick, fielded it clean and came up firing. (Virginia) knew better than to try and run on her.
“That was a huge play to keep them from scoring and give Erin a chance to do what Erin does.”
Before Sunday’s finale, the Cavaliers were the only team out of four competing in the invitational to give the Lady Vols (15-6) some resistance, previously having the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning before an Ashley Rogers strikeout in a 7-5 final in Tennessee’s favor on Friday. The second go-around wasn’t as close, thanks in part to Edmoundson’s stellar performance in the circle.
After sophomore Ryleigh White went seven innings the day prior against Dartmouth, it opened up the possibility for the Tennessee coaching staff to throw several different arms versus Virginia (12-9), but that approach wasn’t necessary given the way Edmoundson performed, tossing seven strikeouts and recording a 1.03 ERA in a full-game outing
The win pushed her overall record to 9-1 on the season.
“I think for me, I always go into the game hoping to pitch all seven (innings) and if not, just to do whatever my team needs,” Edmoundson said. “I think that we worked really well together today, so Coach (Weekly) gave me the ball.”
Edmoundson did give way to six hits for Virginia, but as has been the case for the last five games, Tennessee’s glovework in the infield and outfield prevented it from adding more.
After snagging a ball in the gap between first and second to end a three-run inning and provide a momentum shift for the Lady Vols in the first matchup against the Cavaliers, Lair Beautae again robbed them of some early hits Sunday, coming out of the infield to catch two balls over her shoulder in shallow right field in the second inning, but it’s what she did at the plate that made an even bigger impression.
With Tennessee leading 1-0 in the fourth and looking to add more with two runners on, Beautae connected with a Mikayla Houge pitch that ended up over the scoreboard beyond the center field wall for her first career home run to stretch the Lady Vols’ lead to 4-0.
Kiki Milloy followed with a solo shot off of the scoreboard in the next at-bat to make it 5-0, the cushion Tennessee needed to put the game away.
“It just felt awesome to be able to back up Erin,” Beautae said. “She was throwing a good game, so I just went out there thinking that I had to get the job done.”
Beautae had shown plenty at second base throughout the invitational, but Weekly was looking for an offensive performance to match what she’s brought defensively and the two talked ahead of the Virginia finale about bringing that to fruition. The freshman delivered.
“(Beautae) made two defensive plays for us in the first inning with this wind swirling today,” Weekly said. “Those balls between second and right, those were tough plays and she did a great job staying with those balls and making the catch. Obviously, her three-run shot, that was the big blow we needed. She and I talked before the game and I challenged her to step it up offensively because Lair is a great talent … I knew she had more in her and it showed today.”
