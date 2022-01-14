It was never really in doubt, but there were stretches on Friday against Brevard College where the Maryville College men’s basketball team looked like a team that hadn’t played in 16 days.
The No. 18 Scots rolled through the month of December, capping off the end of 2021 with two marquee wins at the D3Hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas before returning home to carry that momentum into the home stretch of their regular season.
Then COVID-19 hit the program and it was sidelined for more than two weeks, holding just two practices with a full roster in that span before hosting the Tornadoes on Friday at Cooper Athletics Center.
Maryville College jumped out to a commanding lead behind strong shooting and suffocating defense in the first half, then struggled to stop Brevard in spurts in the second half before pulling away. It was all enough to start off 2022 with a 98-74 win.
In the days leading up to the matchup, even Scots head coach Raul Placeres was unavailable for a few practices due to a positive test, leaving assistant coach Jeff McCord to head up the team in its preparation for a return to the court.
“I thought we had incredible momentum coming from Vegas,” MC coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “We totally shut down (due to positive COVID tests in the program). I’m so happy to have the assistant that I have. We tested again and I was the only one who tested positive so I was out. I’ve been out, but coach McCord has been fantastic getting the guys ready. There’s been a lot of distractions and it’s been a while since we’ve played.”
For most of the first half, the Scots (12-1, 2-0 USA South) played like they had a lot of pent up energy, especially guards Chase Ridenour and Jekobe Coleman.
The two players combined for five 3-pointers in the opening period and helped MC out to a convincing lead that neared 30 points midway through the half.
“I thought Jekobe and Chase were big,” Placeres said. “Chase started off with eight quick points. Take Chase out, put Jekobe in and then Jekobe gave us a quick six or eight points, too. It was really good. Our depth is our strength.”
Coleman finished with 18 points total, including four made 3-pointers, a season high for the sophomore from Fayette County, Georgia.
“My teammates were just finding me,” Coleman said. “Coach (Placeres) says that the ball has energy, so if you play good basketball, the ball will find you. I think that’s what I did in the first half and I think we just kept going from there.”
MC pushed its lead to 47-19 with four minutes, 31 seconds left until halftime and was on pace to cruise to an emphatic win in its return to action, but Brevard (3-9, 1-1), behind guard Quincy Carter, picked up some steam in the closing minutes by outscoring the Scots, 18-9.
As part of an 18-point performance, Carter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Tornadoes into the locker room down 56-37.
Defensively, the Scots forced 12 turnovers in the first half, turning them into 21 points on the other end, but struggled to replicate that at times in the second half, allowing Brevard to cut their lead down to 12 with less than 15 minutes remaining.
“I was just not happy with our defense today,” Placeres said. “I felt like we relaxed a bunch, especially when we took that big lead. I mean, we almost got up 30 with like eight minutes to go (in the first half) and we were playing fantastic defense. Then we let them score 21 points in the last four minutes. That’s something that we take pride in.”
Brevard wasn’t able to get any closer, thanks to a strong offensive close and a defensive resurgence in the last ten minutes. Myles Rasnick, who was 8-of-12 shooting from the field and tallied 18 points, was key in the Scots’ ability to pull away, answering the Tornadoes’ run with a pair of big shots to go back up 20 points.
“(Rasnick) is fantastic,” Placeres said. “He’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s very selfless. He’s just one of those guys that doesn’t want to disappoint anyone, especially his teammates. Man, he’s so efficient. Sometimes that goes unnoticed. He’s explosive, he can defend. The guy is shooting 60-plus percent from the field. Just really, really happy with him.”
