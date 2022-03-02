KNOXVILLE — Amanda Curran didn’t enter the Tennessee batting order until the bottom of the fifth inning as a pinch hitter against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, but her impact was immediate.
The No. 18 Lady Vols were already on their way to a home-opening win at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium when Curren stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs. Earlier in the frame, Zaida Puni led off with a solo home run to put Tennessee within striking distance of the run-rule and head coach Karen Weekly decided to make a lineup change, exchanging Ashley Morgan and Ivy Davis for Madison Webber and Curran.
Curran made the most of her opportunity, sending a pitch off of the scoreboard behind the center-field wall to give the Lady Vols an 11-1 mercy-rule win over the Golden Eagles.
“I was just looking to get a good pitch, honestly,” Curran said. “(Tennessee Tech pitcher Alyssa Arden) was kind of throwing it low in the zone and that’s my sweet spot. Just feeling it come off the bat, I knew it was gone.”
Putting Curran in that position was further proof of the Tennessee coaching staff’s trust in the junior from Woodlands, Texas. In the Lady Vols extra-inning loss to No. 1 Oklahoma at the Mary Nutter Classic last Saturday, it was Curran that came in as pinch hitter and recorded a base hit that sparked a late Tennessee rally.
While the stakes weren’t near as high against Tennessee Tech, Curran continued to show why she’s an asset at the plate.
“I have a lot of confidence in Amanda Curran,” Weekly said. “You could look at that and say, ‘Well, you’re clearing your bench there at the end (of the game),’ but I’ve put Amanda Curran in some big-time situations out in California, in key situations. … She’s earned it. She’s proven to me that I can trust her to have a quality at-bat.”
Curran’s game-ending home run capped off a night of strong hitting for the Lady Vols (10-6), who tallied nine hits and four home runs from four different players.
They were led by senior left fielder Amanda Ayala, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, recording five RBIs and a home run. She helped open the floodgates in the second with a three-run shot over the left-center field wall that put Tennessee up 5-0 before adding an RBI triple in the fourth to plate two runs from Kiki Milloy and Anna Fox to extend the lead to 7-0.
“I’ve been in a place where I’m just trying to get out there and hunt my pitch and get locked in on a specific spot and if the ball is there, I’m just giving my all at it,” Ayala said. “That’s kind of what I was seeing today. If it wasn’t there, I wasn’t swinging. Lucky for me, (Arden) kept throwing it there.”
Right-handed Texas Tech transfer Erin Edmoundson tossed four strikeouts and gave up just one hit in five innings of work. She was relieved briefly in the fourth inning but re-entered after reliever Ryleigh White allowed Tennessee Tech (9-6) a pair of hits and its lone run of the night.
Despite the quick turnaround, Edmoundson didn’t skip a beat, closing the game strong and improving to 6-1 on the season.
“I think somewhat (leaving the game and coming back in can disrupt your performance) because you don’t feel like you’re going to come back in so your mindset kind of changes in a way,” Edmoundson said. “You become the supporter instead of the person that’s out there. I think right when (Weekly) called me, I was ready to go. Once I got back out there, I felt good, honestly. Sometimes you can get out of rhythm, but I think it was enough time where I was still locked in.”
Tennessee returns to action when it hosts the Tennessee Invitational, beginning with a doubleheader against Dartmouth and Virginia on Friday.
