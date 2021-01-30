KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has never been concerned with the Vols’ shooting ability, more so their shot selection.
Actually, their lack thereof.
Tennessee shot 36.3% (58-for-160) from the floor in its previous three games entering its SEC/Big 12 matchup with No. 15 Kansas, but the bigger concern was the 49 combined turnovers in those games, the majority of which stemmed from UT’s hesitancy to pull the trigger on open shots.
“I think we have too many guys that work hard at shooting that have been turning down shots that led to turnovers,” Barnes said. “We’re a very unselfish team, sometimes to a fault, to be quite honest.
“… The key is, honestly, you have to take open shots when they’re there. If we do that, it takes care a lot of things. Even if we’re missing them, it gives us a chance to keep the floor balanced, it keeps us from turning the ball over and it gives us a chance for an offensive rebound.”
It may have been the team meeting that occurred Friday night in which Barnes challenged each individual to play their role or the desire to avenge a loss to the Jayhawks in each of the past two seasons, but the Vols let it fly with a confidence that has been absent for most of the season in an 80-61 victory Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“The fact is, tonight we took shots and we made them,” Barnes said. “I think we’ve got guys that can make shots. … If we move the ball around like we’re capable of, we’ll get the looks we need and we’ll make our share of them.”
Tennessee (12-3) shot a 52.8% (28-for-53) from the floor — its second-best mark since starting SEC play on Dec. 30 — and made a season-high 61.5% (8-for-13) from behind the 3-point line.
A pair of 3s from senior forward Yves Pons and sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James — the typical culprits of passing up on open looks — in a one-minute, 31-second span early in the first half foreshadowed the flurry that was to impending.
Pons hit another 3 — the second time he has hit multiple shots from distance this season — en route to a game high-tying 17 points a year after scoring a career-high 24 against the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. James went 3-of-5 from behind the arc and also tallied 11 rebounds.
“I’ve been in a little bit of a slump the last couple of games and hadn’t been shooting the ball too well, but it felt really good to see some shots go in,” James said. “I just credit that to my daily work with the coaches. We didn’t change anything up, we just stayed persistent with it.
“Shooting slumps happen. You’re not going to make all your shots, but you have to stay consistent with your work, and I credit my coaches and my teammates for keeping me uplifted during that time.”
The Vols will need to continue shooting with confidence when they return to SEC play against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.
“We drew the line as coach likes to say,” James said. “We really got back to our standard. We played hard and everything took care of itself. … That’s a really good Kansas team. That team is definitely not a pushover team and for us to go out there and shoot the ball and play as well as we did is definitely a confidence booster moving forward.
“We have to keep being tough enough and smart enough to know that this isn’t the end of our season and we have plenty of games left and they’re all must wins from here on out.”
