KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes knew what the topic of conversation would be as soon as he sat behind the podium following the Vols’ 103-62 exhibition victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Obviously, people are going to talk about us shooting a lot of threes,” Barnes said. “We’ve worked all year on taking open shots, and today (I thought we took open shots) with the exception of probably three of them where I looked at the coaches and said, ‘That’s not a good one.’”
The No. 18 Vols went 17-of-46 behind the 3-point line against the Bears, 18 more than last year’s season-high of 28. It would have been the second time in program history UT shot more than 40 3s, with the record being 50 against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 27, 2007.
It is not a fluke either.
Barnes stated that the Vols have shot more than 40 3s in two 40-minute team scrimmages and a closed scrimmage with Davidson, shooting better than 40% in all three.
“I had felt in the past that we refused to shoot it when we were open, and the fact is when you refuse to take open, good shots, normally that possession ends up back against the clock and normally good things don’t happen,” Barnes said. “We have spent so much time, always really, shooting. We stat it every day, and our players understand where their shots are coming from.
“We want them to take open shots, and we also feel by doing that it’s going to give us a chance with the guys we feel have the speed to drive the ball to get in those cracks.”
Junior guard Josiah-Jordan James has been one of the main culprits of not shooting when he is open over the past three years, but there was no hesitation in his first game action since offseason surgery on his left wrist as he attempted a team-high nine 3s, making three of them.
The injury, which occurred against Kansas on Jan. 30, played a part in his 26.8% shooting clip from distance over the final 10 games of the season.
“(The injury) affected (my shot) a lot,” James said on Oct. 14. “I wasn’t really healthy until I got the surgery. It was about a three-and-a-half month recovery, but I took it asa blessing in disguise to work on other aspects of my game and get my body right.
“It definitely affected my game a lot, but I’ll give credit to the guys here because they knew what I was going through and never let me get down on myself. They told me to keep shooting and never let me have a bad day.”
Auburn transfer Justin Powell went 4-of-8 from behind the arc and freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler made four of his five long-distance shots. The other six players to attempt a 3 — junior guard Santiago Vescovi, freshman point guard Zakai Ziegler, senior guard Victor Bailey Jr., junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua and freshmen guards Jahmai Mashack and Quentin Diboundje — made one.
“Our offense is definitely set up for that,” Powell said. “All you have to do is run to your spots, and we play well off of each other so we’re always going to get the open looks and knock down the 3s. It’s just a matter of running the court.”
Tennessee attempted 19.7 3-point shots per game and tied for the 178th-best percentage in the nation last season at 33.7%, but this iteration of the Vols seems entirely different and may be capable of making life difficult for opponents.
“We had some great looks today, and I think Lenoir-Rhyne’s whole game plan was to force us into that,” Barnes said. “In the past, we would have been trying to be stubborn and pound it in there and it would have gotten ugly because there wasn’t a lot of space inside.
“We’re aware that when people know what we know about how well we shoot it, they’re going to extend out there, so we’re going to have to work harder and drive the ball a little bit more, which I think we have guys who are willing to do that, too.
“We just want the simple ‘A’ to ‘B’ passes, nothing complicated. Let’s get the best look we can get, and if it comes early in the clock, we’re going to take it.”
