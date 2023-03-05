KNOXVILLE — Maui Ahuna ascended to the leadoff spot in Tennessee's lineup Sunday despite going 3-for-16 out of the six-hole in four starts since being ruled eligible by the NCAA on Tuesday.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello stated the decision was made in part to get the junior shortstop some additional at-bats, but Vitello also wanted to test a potential lineup option going forward.
It turned out to be a recipe for the No. 2 Vols' best offensive showing of the young season as they closed out a series sweep over Gonzaga with a 17-9 victory inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"Offensively, that might end up being the best (lineup) we got,” Vitello said.
Ahuna, who transferred from Kansas after an All-Big 12 season in which he slashed .396/.479/.634 with 16 doubles, 4 triples, 8 homers, 48 RBIs and 42 runs, led off the bottom of the first with a six-pitch walk, and sophomore second baseman Christian Moore followed with a base on balls of his own.
A foul out and two pop outs prevented Tennessee (11-2) from scoring in the opening frame, but the offensive outburst that seemed to be brewing in the first came to fruition in the third.
Moore singled up the middle to lead off the inning and then sophomore first baseman Blake Burke and senior third baseman Zane Denton drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Redshirt sophomore designated hitter Jared Dickey worked a 3-2 count before slugging a grand slam off the scoreboard in right to give the Vols a 4-2 lead.
"I was just trying to work the count deep because the guy had not really thrown that many strikes from the report that we had," Dickey said. "Whenever I got to 3-2, I saw the percentages and it was like 100% heater. I was sitting it and luckily got it and got my hands out on top of it."
Ahuna roped a two-run double to right later in the third and Moore promptly followed that with a two-run home run over the batter's eye in center to cap an eight-run frame.
Tennessee scored at least five runs in four different innings over the three-game series, the last of which was a five-spot in the bottom of the eighth of the finale.
"You want that lineup (that is kind of like), ‘We don’t who can get you, but all of us can get you at one point or another,’" Vitello said. "This team hasn’t earned that yet, but a day like today could help with that conversation. And really, that’s what you want, one through nine, the ability to manufacture stuff."
The Vols were top-10 in the nation in runs scored each of the past two seasons, but the first two weekends of this campaign created apprehension about the bats' ability to recreate any semblance of that firepower.
Thirty-four runs in three games against Gonzaga after scoring 33 runs combined against Arizona, Grand Canyon, UC San Diego in the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona and a three-game set with Dayton have quieted those doubts for the time being.
"I think a lot of people compare us to last year's team, and that's just not the case," Dickey said. "We're a completely different team, and we know that. We have a completely different identity, and we're just trying to find what that identity is and be productive as we can be inside the locker room and on the field.
"It has been really special to see what we've done this year, but I think you're going to see us grow every week and every weekend you're going to see a better team."
