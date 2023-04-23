KNOXVILLE — Tennessee may have changed the course of its season in a three-day span.
The No. 20 Vols endured a quiet trip home that was filled with self-reflection after being swept by Arkansas last weekend and were then beaten by Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, but what seemed like a continuation of underwhelming baseball suddenly flipped against No. 4 Vanderbilt.
A pair of ninth-inning home runs Friday from redshirt freshman outfielder Kavares Tears and freshman outfielder Dylan Dreiling to force extra innings — where senior outfielder Griffin Merritt walked it off with a solo shot in the 12th — paved the way for a sweep that concluded with a 10-5 victory Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"I think this team knew we had a lot of talent," Tennessee redshirt sophomore center fielder Hunter Ensley said. "We just needed to piece it all together."
Piece it together the Vols (26-14, 8-10 SEC) did.
Junior right-hander Andrew Lindsey, junior right-hander Chase Dollander and sophomore right-hander Drew Beam all delivered quality starts, giving Tennessee the foundation it expected to have from its starting pitching all season.
Vanderbilt (29-11, 13-5) mustered six runs on 18 hits over the 20 1/3 innings that Lindsey, Dollander and Beam toed the rubber. Sophomore right-hander Chase Burns, who was moved from the rotation to the bullpen last weekend, added four scoreless innings over two appearances in which he allowed one hit and struck out eight.
The arms were backed by a defense that made the routine plays that have eluded UT all season, and even mixed in some Gold Glove-worthy efforts. The Vols committed three errors during the weekend, the last two of which came in the seventh and eighth innings of the finale with the sweep all but locked up.
The Vols rounded it out with 31 runs on the weekend, 12 of which came off nine home runs — a week after totaling seven hits in their three-game series versus Arkansas. It was the third-most runs Tennessee has scored in a weekend series this season and the most in a SEC series, topping the 27 it scored against Texas A&M in its only other conference sweep.
The reasoning for the emergence of a team that resembled what Tennessee was expected to be at the beginning of the season — at least for a weekend — was simple: a concerted effort to band together.
“We came together and got some unity with the team," Beam said. "We got on the same page instead of everyone pulling different ways and pointing a finger here or there ... We were a group for once actually ... It was a good team series.”
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello alluded to the Vols putting too much stock into everything outside the program — the media, the attention and the chatter — instead of what really mattered, but with time running out to turn things around, they played their best ball of the season.
Now comes the task of maintaining it with a midweek meeting with Bellarmine at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and a three-game slate with Mississippi State that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"We need to understand the goal is to win series and find a way to execute it, but in all sincerity ... it was way more important for our guys to find who they are," Vitello said. "I don’t know if it was the series or the loss to Tennessee Tech or that we’re deep enough into the year or maybe one of the guys said something, but that was a fun group to be around the last few days, and a totally different group.
"That’s baseball. Be who you are, and us finding our who we are was a bigger thing ... I think it’s a fun group to be around that is also a dangerous group when they’re playing their best."
