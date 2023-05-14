KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello kept waiting for the Vols to break through.
The No. 20 Vols put a runner in scoring position in each of the first eight innings as they went for a weekend sweep of Kentucky, but none of them went on to cross home plate, making the least of the traffic it put on the bases in a 10-0 defeat Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“To leave them on base, you got to get on base, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Vitello said. “You’ll see that a lot of the productive and best offenses have that (runners left on base) as a high number. So, chalk it up to some quality at-bats, but I thought if we pushed the first one across, others would come. We just couldn’t seem to do that.
“It was an odd day and as always, it takes two to tango. We were within decent striking distance, and normally when a guy walks five (batters), you or someone else is going to make them pay, but again, they made a couple of good plays defensively and we just didn’t get that first one across. Who knows what would’ve happened if we would have.”
Tennessee (35-17, 14-13 SEC) scored 10 runs in each of the first two games of the series and needed a similar effort to counteract an underwhelming start from sophomore right-hander Drew Beam, not the 3-for-18 mark with runners on and 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position it produced.
Beam surrendered four runs on five hits and a walk before departing after 1 2/3 innings. Kentucky (35-15, 15-12) clubbed two home runs off the Murfreesboro native — a two-run shot by Hunter Gilliam in the first and and a solo dinger from Grant Smith in the second — a week after he allowed four against Georgia. Beam had only surrendered four home runs in his first 54 2/3 innings of the season.
“Usually, there’s pretty good location to both sides of the plate,” Vitello said, “and I haven’t watched today’s game on video, but I think some pitches, especially when he’s ahead in the count, missing over the middle or the heart of the plate, and then there’s also been occasions where he’s behind in the count more than normal so then he has to go. Ultimately, if you break it down, whether it’s this team we just played or another one, if you’re in the center of the plate too often, bad things can happen.”
The Vols had their opportunities to bail Beam out after a one-hour, 55-minute weather delay, but failed to take advantage.
Redshirt sophomore Hunter Ensley and sophomore second baseman Christian Moore sandwiched a pair of singles around a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third after the delay, but freshman left fielder Dylan Dreiling — starting for the injured Jared Dickey (shoulder) — flied out to center to end the inning.
A one-out double from senior third baseman Zane Denton and junior catcher Cal Stark and junior shortstop Maui Ahuna each getting hit by a pitch with two away in the fourth brought the tying run to the plate, but Ensley struck out looking to leave the bases loaded.
Each of the next four runners to reach scoring position did so with two outs in the inning, limiting the Vols’ ability to rally.
Tennessee will attempt to be more proficient with runners on when it hosts Belmont at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night and travels to No. 7 South Carolina on Thursday for its final series of the regular season.
“It was like, ‘Dang it, we had these two guys on and didn’t score it,’ Vitello said. “Then we get the bases loaded, didn’t score. It was a moment of frustration. You don’t want a bunch of guys just laissez-faire or whatever you want to call it. It was, let’s just get back to it.
“It sounds like a big time loser comment when you lose 10-0, but it was a pretty good effort by the guys to show up the way they did today despite being up 2-0 and then just all the way through the game. We just didn’t have any results for it to show offensively, and it was a little bit of a quirky start to the whole thing on the mound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.