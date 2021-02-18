KNOXVILLE — Rennia Davis looked off her game in the first half of Thursday night’s SEC matchup between No. 21 Tennessee and No. 2 South Carolina.
Davis missed her first four shots from the field for the Lady Volunteers while South Carolina built a 16-point lead late in the second quarter at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Then, something changed during halftime when Tennessee coach Kellie Harper told the Lady Vols they were playing soft.
“I knew I had to do more for my team,” Davis said. “I took it personally and I thought my teammates did, too. We just came out there, and I thought we grew up in the second half.”
Davis wound up scoring a game-high 24 points — all in the second half — to lead Tennessee past South Carolina, 75-67. It’s the Lady Vols’ first victory over a top-5 program in four years and their biggest comeback in Kellie Harper’s two seasons at the helm of the program.
South Carolina (17-3, 12-1) hadn’t fallen to an SEC opponent since losing to Arkansas in the 2019 SEC Tournament.
Davis also recorded 12 rebounds for her 36th career double-double. Joining her in double figures for Tennessee (13-5, 7-3) was Rae Burrell with 19 points and Jordan Horston with 12.
“She put us back on our heels and then she got momentum,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of Davis. “She’s done that night in and night out. Unfortunately for us, she did it on a night they needed it and she willed them to a win.”
Burrell was a spark for Tennessee in the first quarter. She put the Lady Vols on the board with a steal and a layup up 28 seconds into the game and went on to score their first eight points to give them an early 8-6 edge. Tennessee and South Carolina entered the second quarter tied at 16.
“Rae’s aggressiveness and ability to knock down shots in that first half was critical ... for us so that we would be able to regroup at halftime and come back out and give ourselves a chance,” Harper said. “Her putting those points on the board was really important.”
Tennessee couldn’t make its shots in the second quarter, and the Gamecocks capitalized with a 21-5 run that gave them a 37-21 advantage — their largest lead of the game — with 1:43 left in the half. During that stretch, the Lady Vols shot 16.7 percent from the field (2-of-12), but they ended the frame with four unanswered points to cut the deficit to 37-25 at halftime.
South Carolina also out-rebounded Tennessee, 15-8, in the second quarter.
Harper said the team didn’t change anything schematically for the second half. Her message in the locker room was simple.
“I called them soft and told them they needed to get their big-girl pants on,” Harper said. “And they did.”
“We took it personally,” Burrell added. “Our team is not soft, so we just had to go out there and prove that we can fight and get the win.”
The Lady Vols extended their run with eight straight points at the start of the third to get within single digits of closing the gap. Davis capped it with a pair of free throws that cut South Carolina’s lead to 37-29 less than a minute into the third quarter. But the Gamecocks responded with seven straight points of their own to stretch their lead back to 15.
Tennessee answered again, this time with a 22-4 run that gave the Lady Vols their first lead since the opening frame. Horston put Tennessee ahead 51-50 with a fastbreak layup before South Carolina capped the third-quarter scoring with a jumper to take a 54-53 advantage into the final frame.
“Runs happen — you never feel secure with any lead that you have,” Harper said. “The thing that looked a little different tonight was that we got back in it and really never faltered. We kept going. There weren’t a lot of mental mistakes on our part in the second half.”
Davis tied things up again at 62 with a 3-pointer from the corner before Jordan Walker scored a layup to put Tennessee ahead, 64-62, with 5:02 remaining. The Lady Vols never trailed again.
The win comes on the heels of a challenging week during which Tennessee spent days stranded in Texas because of a severe winter storm.
“This is probably the least preparation we’ve done for a team this year, and they’re probably the team we needed to prepare the most for,” Harper said. “One of the things we decided to rely on was, ‘Hey, let’s just go and be the best us we can be.’”
