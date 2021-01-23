KNOXVILLE — Tennessee senior Rennia Davis had no shortage of drive entering Sunday’s SEC matchup against Kentucky.
That was partly because the No. 25 Lady Volunteers were coming off a close loss against No. 3 Connecticut after letting a four-point fourth quarter lead slip away. Davis also had something to prove to a hometown friend, who she said challenged her on the glass against the No. 12 Wildcats.
“He told me I couldn’t get 15 (rebounds),” Davis said. “So I had to get a little more than that.”
Davis finished with a career-high 20 rebounds — just five less than Kentucky’s total number of boards against Tennessee. Davis’ performance was one of many bright spots for the Lady Vols as they cruised past the Wildcats, 70-53, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The win is Tennessee’s third over a top-15 program after falling to UConn, 67-61, on Thursday.
“Our players have come out of our losses better,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “Right now, people are getting to see what we can do. We’re putting together a pretty good resume.”
Davis also contributed 15 points for her 35th career double-double while sophomore Tamari Key scored a career-high 19 points for the Lady Vols (10-3, 4-1 SEC).
It’s Tennessee’s first win over the Wildcats (11-4, 4-3) since December 2017. Kentucky swept Tennessee last season, with Rhyne Howard averaging 30.5 points for the Wildcats in those two matchups.
This time around, the Lady Vols limited the 2020 SEC Player of the Year to a relatively modest 14 points while holding the Wildcats to a season-low 29% shooting from the field. Tennessee out-rebounded Kentucky 56-25.
“We didn’t want Rhyne to have a game today,” Key said. “We just wanted to bounce back. We had a lot of great effort against UConn — we just didn't finish out the game like we wanted to, so we really used that as our motivation today.”
The Lady Vols led for almost the entire game after getting off to a strong, albeit imperfect, start. Two minutes into the first quarter, Howard made a steal and took it down the court for what should have been a fast-break layup. But Tennessee’s Jordan Horston didn’t give up on the play. She kept stride with Howard and pressured her into missing the shot before snagging the defensive rebound. Davis capitalized on the other end of the court with a contested 3 from the corner.
The Lady Vols stretched their lead to 12-3 with 11 unanswered points with five minutes left in the first quarter, at which point Howard ended the Wildcats scoring drought with a 3-pointer. Kentucky managed to tie things up at 18 with 5:32 left in the half before Rae Burrell answered with a 3-pointer of her own 18 seconds later, kicking off a seven-point run for Tennessee.
The Lady Vols never relinquished that lead. They entered halftime ahead 27-22 before outscoring Kentucky 22-9 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Key played a big role in keeping Tennessee’s foot on the gas when she opened the half with six straight points in less than two minutes.
It was a refreshing sign that the Lady Vols’ struggles finishing out games might be behind them. On Jan. 14, they led Georgia by as many as 17 points in the third quarter before falling to the Bulldogs, 67-66, at home.
Davis said what makes this team different from past ones she has been a part of at Tennessee is its shared passion for winning.
“Ultimately, we just want to win basketball games, and you can see that when we go out and play,” Davis said. “In previous years, I felt like we could lose one game and that would turn into two, three, four and five. This year, I feel like we have really been emphasizing … not losing two games in a row and, in that second game after losing, we just end up coming out and playing so hard for 40 minutes.”
There was an ease about the Lady Vols in the second half as they stretched their lead to 26 points with six minutes left. It was around that point Horston could be spotted on the sidelines waving around a wet-floor sign — a prop she’s favored in post-win celebrations.
Harper chuckled when asked about how Horston got the sign.
"I don't know what that was all about," Harper said.
But even Harper seemed relaxed throughout the second half. She said, at one point in the third quarter, she wanted to just watch her team perform.
“I think we are a fun team to watch,” Harper said. “I really wanted to just sit down and enjoy it because it was such pretty basketball.”
Tennessee will host Ole Miss (7-5, 1-5) on Thursday, and Harper had a message for Davis’ friend from back home who Davis' performance on the glass.
“Can they call her on Thursday?” Harper said. “Give her another challenge. When Rennia has goals and something specific to lock in on, she’s pretty darn good.”
