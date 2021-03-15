The Tennessee women’s basketball team has earned its 39th straight NCAA Tournament bid.
The No. 3 seeded Lady Vols (16-7) will play No. 14 Middle Tennessee State (17-7) at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tennessee remains the only program, in men’s and women’s basketball, to earn a spot in every NCAA Tournament.
Tournament games will be played in and around San Antonio — a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, games are spread out across the country.
Tennessee — which is in the River Walk Region — would face either No. 6 Michigan (14-5) or No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast (26-2) in the second round. No. 1 seed UConn is also in the River Walk Region, meaning the Huskies and Lady Vols could potentially meet in the Elite Eight.
The Lady Vols have not made it past the second round since 2016. In 2019, No. 11 Tennessee fell to No. 6 UCLA in the first round, marking the first time the Lady Vols failed to make it past the first round since 2009.
This NCAA Tournament appearance is Tennessee’s first of the Kellie Harper era after last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Harper is only the second coach to lead four different NCAA Division I women’s programs to the tournament. She also did so at Western Carolina, NC State and Missouri State. The other coach to accomplish that feat is Jim Foster, who guided St. Joseph’s, Vanderbilt, Ohio State and Chattanooga to NCAA berths.
Earlier this month, the Lady Vols advanced to the SEC semifinals, where South Carolina defeated them, 67-52, before going on to win its second straight tournament title.
MTSU earned an automatic bid by winning Conference USA Tournament championship. The Raiders are led by former Tennessee point guard Anastasia Hayes, who averages more than 26 points.
