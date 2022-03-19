INDIANAPOLIS — Kennedy Chandler drilled Tennessee’s first 3-pointer with four minutes, nine seconds remaining in the first half after the Vols missed their first four attempts from behind the arc.
In the moment, it seemed like an icebreaker that would lift the weight off Tennessee’s shoulders. It proved to be nothing more than aberration.
The No. 3 Vols never found the long-range stroke that made their offense dynamic, going 2-of-18 from distance. In a second-round matchup where they were outclassed on the interior, the lack of an equalizer led to their demise in a season-ending 76-68 loss to No. 11 Michigan on Saturday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“We shot the shots that we practiced,” Tennessee junior guard Josiah-Jordan James. “Today, just for forty minutes they didn’t go in. Credit to Michigan, they played pretty good defense. But I feel like today just wasn’t our day shooting the ball.”
Tennessee (27-8) got the looks it typically gets but was unable to convert, especially with an opportunity to pull away from Michigan (19-14).
The Vols held a 60-56 lead with 6:56 remaining when freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler got an open look in the corner but pushed it slightly to the left. He got another opportunity 33 seconds later from the same spot but put a bit too much on it.
Michigan tied at 60 with the first of back-to-back putbacks from sophomore forward Terrance Williams II. Chandler created some space from Eli Brooks with a stepback on the other end, but the shot clanged off the back of the rim.
James got an open look in the corner after Williams’ second game-tying putback. The result was no different than all the others.
The misses appeared to deflate the Vols’ confidence. Zeigler was wide open with 1:41 remaining and just three seconds on the shot clock, but he passed up on the shot and drove to the lane, hitting a floater that did not beat the buzzer.
James and Zeigler each missed a 3-point attempt in the final 41 seconds.
“Everybody we played all year has been concerned about the three-point line, but we missed three, four looks that we liked,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I don’t think we could have got it better, but some days it goes, some days they don’t.”
Tennessee had not made less than five 3-pointers in a game this season, and its 11.1% mark from behind the arc was also a season low.
It came two days after the Vols shot 58.2% (14-for-24) from deep against No. 14 Longwood to set a new program record for 3-point percentage in an NCAA Tournament game. The 14 3s were also the second-most in program history in an NCAA Tournament game.
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi hit six of those bombs, matching Chris Lofton for the most by a Tennessee player in a single NCAA Tournament game. Vescovi, one of only two UT players to hit more than 100 3s in a season, went 1-for-5 against Michigan.
The Vols entered the second round of the tournament shooting 46% from distance during their eight-game winning streak. They ranked 43rd in the nation in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.
Tennessee’s proficiency from beyond the arc as much of its identity as its stifling defense, but ultimately it helped cause an earlier exit than anticipated from The Big Dance.
“We know that we had bigger expectations, but credit to Michigan,” James said. “They played better basketball for forty minutes. Everybody in that locker room deserves to put their head high for what we were able to do this season.
“It definitely hurts. It’s not a good feeling being up here right now on the losing end. You’ve just got to grow from it. (It’s about) how you respond to losses.”
