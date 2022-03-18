INDIANAPOLIS — Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate comprise one of the best frontcourts in the country, but their presence down low will be nothing new for Tennessee.
The No. 3 Vols have matched up with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith — all of whom are Wooden Award finalists — as well as Arizona’s highly-touted duo of Christian Koloko and Tautvilas Tubelis.
Tennessee has beaten all of them, and it hopes to add another win against a stout frontcourt when it faces No. 11 Michigan in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 at 5:15 p.m. today inside Gainbridge Arena.
“It proves we can get the job done, but we can’t let the success we had against other people make us think that it’s going to be the same against Michigan tomorrow,” Tennessee junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “We have to turn the page. We have to do what we practice, like I said, over and over again. If we execute the scout that we’re given, I feel like we’re putting ourselves in a really good position, but we have proven we can do it. We’ve just got to do it again.”
Dickinson tallied a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four blocks in Michigan’s first-round upset of No. 6 Colorado State on Thursday. He is averaging 18.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season while shooting 56.9% from the floor.
Diabate is averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while knocking down 54.8% of his field-goal attempts.
Tennessee’s frontcourt quartet of Uros Plavsic, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jonas Aidoo and John Fulkerson will draw the assignment of guarding Dickinson and Diabate but limiting Michigan’s twin towers starts on the perimeter.
“We know that they’re a two-point paint team,” James said. “They like to get the ball inside. I feel like we know that we have to pressure the ball, make it hard for their guards from the time they get the ball to the time they get it over half court. Just trying to run them out of their sets. We know they’re going to catch the ball in the post, but we have to make it as hard as possible and try to tire their guards out.”
The Vols’ on-ball pressure is the foundation for a defense that ranks second in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (86.0 points per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent), generating a bevy of turnovers that disrupt an opponent’s offensive rhythm.
Tennessee (27-7) forces a turnover on 22.4% of its defensive possessions, the 15th-highest mark in the country. Michigan (18-14) gives it away on 17.0% of its possessions, which ranks 107th in the nation.
“We are at our best when we play our game and when teams get us out of that, obviously bad things happen,” Michigan sophomore guard Jace Howard said. “It’s just about being ourselves. Don’t let anybody else or any other team get us out of who we are and what we do best. If we don’t let the game or their tempo on defense speed us up, I feel very confident about our play.”
Michigan’s backcourt could receive a boost as a Coastal Carolina transfer Devanté Jones returned to practice Friday after being sidelined in the first round by concussion protocol. Jones ranks third on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game and boasts the best assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.18 (144 assists, 66 turnovers).
“I will be on my knees tonight praying he will hopefully be ready to go tomorrow because we’re going to need all hands on deck,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.
Tennessee is preparing as if Jones will play, but even if he does not, the defensive game plan will not change because it has had success guarding teams like Michigan all season.
“I think we have a great will to do whatever it takes on the defensive end, not only one-on-one but we talk about guarding 5 against 1, everybody having each other’s back and making fix-it plays,” James said. “I think we have an outstanding will when it comes to defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.