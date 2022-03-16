INDIANAPOLIS — Not long after Tennessee learned it was heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second consecutive Selection Sunday did the memory of last season’s trip pop into the minds of those who experienced it.
The Vols had lost four of their previous eight games while the Beavers won three games in three days to secure its first Pac-12 tournament title in program history and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those trajectories continued down the same path as Tennessee packed its bags following a 70-56 defeat in the first round and Oregon State continued to roll all the way to the Elite Eight.
And yet, there was no place No. 3 seed Tennessee would rather be to begin its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as it takes on No. 14 Longwood on Thursday (TV: CBS, 2:45 p.m.).
“I’m happy to be back,” Tennessee junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “I was excited that they put us back here. I think everything is coming full circle, and I’m glad we have a chance to redeem ourselves.”
The Vols’ road to Indianapolis has been one of redemption after losing three of their first fives games in SEC play, the final game of that stretch being a 107-79 loss to then-No. 18 Kentucky inside Rupp Arena that seemingly killed all the excitement surrounding the program following a 77-73 victory over then-No. 6 Arizona less than a month earlier.
Instead, Tennessee rallied around that blowout defeat, finding the leadership it lacked up until that point in the season and establishing an identity on both ends of the court.
The Vols arrived in Indianapolis in a much different space than they did a year ago with 15 wins in their last 17 games, including victories over Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M over the weekend in Tampa, Florida to win their first SEC tournament championship since 1979.
“I would say getting embarrassed on national TV is a very eye-opening experience,” James said. “You learn a lot in wins, but I feel like you learn even more in losses. I feel like that was an opportunity for us to come closer as a group and to really look at ourselves in the mirror both individually and as a team.
“I feel like we learned the most from that loss. I felt like we came together. Losing that way on ESPN, it really lit a fire under us, and we knew that we wouldn’t want to be in that position again, and I felt like we just tried to do everything in our ability to not put ourselves in that situation.”
Tennessee turned its offense around by becoming less reliant on its front court and instead leaning on the four-guard combination of Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler and James. UT has posted an effective field-goal percentage of 50% or more in 12 of its last 17 games after hitting that threshold four times in its first 10 games against Power 5 opponents.
However, the Vols’ greatest strength is a defense that ranks third in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (86.1 points allowed per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent). They will have to maintain that suffocating effort against the Lancers (26-6), who rank 43rd in offensive efficiency, averaging 1.065 points per possession.
“Our guys have really been willing to play deep into a shot clock and continue to execute on our offensive principles,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “When you are constantly making a defense have to make plays, at some point they’re going to break down, you would expect. If they don’t, then they win that possession. One of our big mantras is we want the other team to have to make a play, not us to have to make a play. If we execute and continue to hit singles, we hope that somebody will make a mistake at some point, and then hopefully we can capitalize.”
Oregon State averaged 1.11 points per possession a year ago to end Tennessee’s season. The Vols have no plans of making another early exit in the same building where that debacle occurred, and to ensure that, their focus is on finding an even better version of themselves than the one that has existed over the past two months.
“There are certain areas of the game that even on the defensive end and offensive end that we think we can get better, and we need to get better because every team in this tournament has played good basketball or they wouldn’t be here,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “… We have got to be, more so than ever, focused on our game plan, and we have to be, more so than ever, focused on executing the fundamentals of the game.
“We have to be playing at a high level, but maybe even realize that there is another level that we can get to, and we got to try to get there.”
