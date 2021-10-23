TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt infamously said after a 48-17 loss to Alabama in 2020 that the Vols were “closing the gap” with their biggest rival.
Two months later, Pruitt was fired for cause following a 3-7 season and the Crimson Tide won their seventh national championship in 14 years.
Tennessee, who has been on the losing end of 15-straight games against Alabama including Saturday night's 52-24 finish at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, appeared to make strides towards closing the gap Pruitt talked about a year ago in the 105th installment of the series.
Even after the Crimson Tide emphatically moved the ball on their first drive of the first quarter and scored on a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead, Tennessee answered right back with a quick drive that ended in a Hendon Hooker scoring pass to Velus Jones Jr. from 8-yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
For three quarters, the Vols had similar answers, thanks to Hooker’s 282 passing yards and three touchdown performance.
One of those three touchdown passes was a 57-yard strike to an open JaVonta Payton late in the first quarter that gave Tennessee a 14-7 lead, its first over Alabama since the fourth quarter on Oct. 24, 2015.
The Crimson Tide scored two unanswered scores to end the first half and take a 21-14 advantage into halftime, but the Vols defense came up with a few stops early in the third quarter, including a De’Shawn Rucker blocked punt that set Tennessee up with Chase McGrath’s 32-yard field goal to make it a 4-point game.
Whatever ground the Vols gained on Alabama in the third quarter diminished with Jalyn Armour-Davis intercepting a Hooker pass to open up a 28-point quarter and half for Alabama.
