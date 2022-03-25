KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team isn’t afraid of being an underdog.
When the No. 4-seed Lady Vols tip off against No. 1 Louisville at 4 p.m. Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, the Cardinals will be viewed by many as the favorite to win the Sweet 16 matchup due to their high seed and 27 wins on the season. That fact isn’t lost on Tennessee coach Kellie Harper or her players, and they’re not intimidated by it.
“We’re going over there a little bit of an underdog. Probably have a chip on our shoulder,” Harper said. “Feel like we have something to prove. I think this team has really handled that position well when we’ve been in that position this year.
“We’re going to have a lot of confidence going over there and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
The way they see it, that “underdog” status may even give the Lady Vols (25-8), who have dealt with adversity all season, an advantage. From a rash of injuries, including to star players Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston, the latter of which still hasn’t returned, and a skid during conference play, Tennessee has battled through obstacles game-by-game.
“I think it does (give us an edge),” graduate guard Jordan Walker said. “I think that we’ve been counted as an underdog a lot this year, especially when we lost a lot of our players (to injury). I feel like that’s also what has fueled us this year and kept pushing us and motivating us to go out and win because people are looking down like, ‘Oh, they’re down a few players.’
“They don’t understand the … heart that we all have and the ability that we have to step up for each other night in and night out.”
Tennessee escaped No. 12 Belmont, 70-67, on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32. It was a thrilling, heart-pounding win for a Lady Vols program that earned its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016.
“It doesn’t matter how you win as long as you have one more point than the opponent, and that’s we had (against Belmont),” sophomore guard Tess Darby said. “Just knowing that everybody that we do face is going to give their best shot, just like we’re going to give our opponent. ‘Survive and advance’ is our mentality right now.
“To still be playing in March, you have something exciting. Every team wants to be in this position, and we’re still here, so we have to make the best of it.”
Louisville (27-4) earned the Wichita Region’s No. 1 seed by going 11-1, including a forfeit by Virginia, to end the regular season. After fielding a disappointing loss to Miami in their first ACC Tournament game, the Cardinals responded to beat Albany and Gonzaga in the first and second NCAA Tournament rounds, respectively.
Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith leads the Cardinals in scoring at 14 points per game. She’s also grabbed 106 rebounds this season, good for third-best on the roster.
Louisville is led by a talented group of veterans, starting with senior forward Emily Engstler, who is first on the team with 283 boards. She also averages 11.7 points per contest, just behind redshirt senior guard Kianna Smith (11.9), while senior guard Mykasa Robinson is shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
They’ll be tough to handle for a Lady Vols team that features more young talent than veteran depth. If the underdog does rise above the favorite, and Tennessee upsets Louisville in Wichita, it will just be another hurdle the team has cleared in a season of turning woes into wins.
“I don’t know if I would be able to contain myself if we win on Saturday,” Harper said. “I have a lot of confidence in this team, but I’m so, so happy for them. I think they’ve already made a statement, I really do, but they want so much more. Nothing would make me happier than to see them get that.”
