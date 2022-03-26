For a while, the chances Tennessee would extend its season past Saturday looked promising.
Down by 11 points at the half, the No. 4-seed Lady Vols scored 22 in the third quarter to trail No. 1 Louisville by just five entering the Sweet 16 matchup’s final period with an Elite Eight berth — and their season as a whole — on the line.
Ten minutes of game time later, though, Tennessee’s players walked off the court at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, their season over with a 76-64 loss.
“Honestly, we are still processing this one,” graduate guard Jordan Walker said. “Personally, it hasn’t hit me yet; otherwise, there would probably be a lot of tears. I think still just processing this one.”
The Lady Vols (25-9) even trimmed the deficit to five points again with just under four minutes remaining, but the Cardinals (28-4) didn’t let their foe get any closer, pushing ahead for another double-digit lead to close out the game.
Coming in as an underdog against an opponent with just four losses, Tennessee needed the best from each player in its rotation to upset Louisville. It didn’t get it, particularly from 6-foot-6 junior center Tamari Key, who tallied just three points.
Less than a week after breaking Candace Parker’s program career blocks record, reaching 276 with three against Belmont, she had just one against the Cardinals.
“Louisville is really good,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “They’re tough on both ends of the court. We needed to play with a few less mistakes on both ends of the court. You’ve got to make your free throws, you’ve got to be low turnover, you’ve got to finish around the basket. We didn’t do that enough.”
Only two Tennessee players scored in double digits, with senior wing Rae Burrell totaling 22 points and Walker adding 10. Walker had more scoring success against Louisville than she had versus other teams this season, but her teammates didn’t complement her offensive burst with ones of their own.
Sophomore guard Tess Darby hit three 3-pointers, sometimes giving Tennessee a boost when needed, but graduate forward Alexus Dye, one of the team’s best rebounders and midrange scorers, failed to reach 10 in either category, totaling nine points and eight rebounds.
It would have been a significant feat for Tennessee to best Louisville and advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016, but for a Lady Vols team counting on its “underdog status” to serve as fuel, not closing out the deal in Wichita was dissatisfying.
“It’s always hard every year when you play that last game,” Harper said. “You never know when that last game is coming. It’s always so abrupt. I’m disappointed that we don’t get to keep playing basketball because this group has been so much fun to coach and work with every day.”
Harper’s third season at Tennessee was arguably her best, leading the program to 25 wins and its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016 amid a swath of injuries, including to standouts Burrell and junior guard Jordan Horston.
“There is a great sense of pride,” Walker said. “Only 15 other teams get to be here (in the Sweet 16) and get to have this opportunity. So for us to be one after all we have been through this season says a lot about us and who we are and what we do on the court. There is still a sense of pride.”
The Lady Vols want more, though, and the focus has already shifted to their next opportunity to get it.
“I came to Tennessee as a player to win championships, and I came as a coach to win championships,” Harper said. “That’s why our players choose to be Lady Vols. That’s the expectation. You can look at it as pressure or you can look at it as that’s just the standard. For us, I think we want to be the best we can possibly be. That’s what we want.
“We want to be the absolute best we can possibly be. We want to maximize our potential. As we continue to grow, continue to get a little bit better, hopefully that means we’re taking steps forward and really knocking on the door of a championship.”
