KNOXVILLE — Tennessee bent, but didn't break.
Sara Puckett drained a late 3-pointer to push them ahead and the No. 4-seed Lady Vols withstood a second-half surge by No. 12-seed Belmont, downing the Bruins, 70-67, on Monday in the NCAA Tournament's second round at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Alexus Dye led the way for the Lady Vols with 20 points.
Tennessee (25-8) will play No. 1-seed Louisville on Saturday in the Sweet 16. It's the Lady Vols' first Sweet 16 berth since 2016.
