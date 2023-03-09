NASHVILLE — The defensive struggles that allowed Auburn to score 49 second-half points and hand Tennessee a loss in its regular season finale carried over to UT’s SEC Tournament opener against Ole Miss on Thursday.
At least for the first 15 minutes of the first half.
The Rebels took a 31-29 lead after Ole Miss senior forward Myles Burns hit two free throws with five minutes, five seconds remaining until halftime, but their hot start did not last any longer. The No. 5-seed Vols closed out the half with a 10-2 run and limited No. 13 Ole Miss to 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting after the intermission en route to a 70-55 victory inside Bridgestone Arena.
“I feel like we’re at a point in the season where it’s win or go home. We know that,” Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “The sense of urgency that we came out with defensively after halftime was big. We know we let them get too comfortable early on in the game. We just held each other accountable, and I feel like everybody came out and did their job to the best of their abilities.”
Ole Miss (12-21) hit nine of its first 15 shot attempts, including a 5-for-7 mark from behind the 3-point line to jump out to an early 25-19 advantage with 9:37 left in the first half.
Tennessee (23-9) switched to a zone defense after Burns gave the Rebels their final lead of the game and Ole Miss proceeded to go 1-for-6 from the field with a turnover over the next 3:49.
“This time of year, often teams will try to get in a possession game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They weren’t looking to really push the ball after made baskets. ... I thought the zone helped us break a little rhythm, then we came out more aggressive I thought, better ball pressure, better ball screen coverage in the second half.”
Tennessee not only needed a defensive effort that resembled that of the top-ranked unit in adjusted defensive efficiency (87.6 points allowed per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent) that has carried it to its highest points of the season to prevent a one-and-done performance in the SEC Tournament, but also to inspire some confidence in its quarterfinal matchup with Missouri (TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m.).
The Vols allowed a season-high 86 points in a buzzer-beating loss to the Tigers on Feb. 11 inside Thompson-Boling Area. Missouri guards scored a combined 73 points, 21 of which came from senior Kobe Brown, and Tennessee is tasked with slowing down that group without Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist Zakai Zeigler, who suffered a torn ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28.
“We’ll need everybody,” Barnes said. “Again, a game like this, they play defense different. One of the best teams in the country at turning you over, getting steals. It’s understanding taking care of the basketball. It’s going to be really important. Not let them get out in transition with turnovers. Then obviously, their guards get going downhill, they drive the ball hard. They’re going to make you pay if you turn it over.”
