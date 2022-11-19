COLUMBIA — Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes had long been buried when its Heisman-candidate quarterback Hendon Hooker went down with a non-contact, left leg injury early in the fourth quarter.
Hooker carried the ball himself on a first-down option read, but slipped on the grass and fell to the ground before he had been touched by a defender. As he went to grab his left leg in pain, Hooker lost control of the football and South Carolina recovered.
The play was the lowest in a night full of forgettable moments for the No. 5 Vols, as they were upset by South Carolina 63-38 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
“We had an opportunity here, and we didn’t take advantage,” Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel said. “We didn’t play well. Credit to South Carolina, they did play well. But it’s disappointing that we didn’t play better.”
Hooker was trying himself to make something happen after South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) had scored to go up by 28 points. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) needed a quick score and a miracle, but it never came. Hooker gingerly walked off field on his own power, and later left for the locker room, and with him went the Vols’ belief they could rally.
Heupel had no update on Hooker’s status after the game other than he will be evaluated upon their return to Knoxville, but with a non-contact injury of that nature, it was hard for the Vols not to imagine the worst.
“It was probably one of the worst things that I’ve seen out there,” offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said of Hooker’s injury. “Just knowing how hard he works — he’s probably the hardest working guy I’ve ever seen or played with — it’s just so unfortunate to happen to a guy like that.”
Hooker finished his abbreviated night with three passing touchdowns, while Cedric Tillman caught a pair of scores in his first trip to the end zone since Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh, but it was far too late to erase Tennessee’s worst defensive effort of the year.
Defensively, the Vols saw no signs of what would come.
They felt good about the week of practice they had, and South Carolina’s middle-of-the-pack offense (68th of 131 FBS teams in points per game) did not strike fear in the hearts of even Tennessee’s suspect secondary.
Spencer Rattler, who had seven total touchdowns against SEC opponents entering the night, and the Gamecocks ran up over 600 yards against the Vols’ defense. Rattler put up a career-high in both passing yards (438) and passing touchdowns (6) after throwing eight scores in his previous 10 games.
Rattler leading the charge, South Carolina went 8-for-11 on third-down attempts and 2-for-2 on fourth. The Gamecocks scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives, only punting once at the start of the second half.
South Carolina book-ended the game with 21 points in the opening quarter — the most the Vols had allowed in a single quarter all season — and 21 more in the fourth. Tennessee could not get any pressure on Rattler, sacking him just once, and gave up 12 plays of 15-plus passing yards. What times it did get a stop, defensive penalties erased it.
“It seemed like we were playing in slow motion out there,” defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus said. “We didn’t have any juice.”
Tennessee’s playoff aspirations were waning by the end of the third quarter, but Hooker’s departure was the final blow.
The Vols are certainly out of the CFP picture now with two losses. No. 4 TCU, the team directly ahead of Tennessee in the latest CFP rankings, edged out Baylor earlier in the day to stay undefeated, as did Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia.
Though the Vols lost out on a trip to Atlanta for the SEC title two weeks ago in Athens, and their playoff aspirations ended inside Williams-Brice Stadium, a 10-win season and New Year’s Six bowl berth is still on the table.
To reach those goals — and their dreams of a future CFP bid under Heupel — the Vols know they cannot forget what happened in Columbia.
“For us and this program, this one needs to hurt on the way back,” Heupel said. “It needs to hurt tonight. ... For us to grow as a program, you’ve got to look at this opportunity and understand what happened. Let it hurt and remember that as you move forward, and let it help you grow more.”
