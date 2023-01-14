KNOXVILLE — Uros Plavsic proved to be Tennessee's only offensive weapon, and at one point, Kentucky coach John Calipari considered taking the senior forward away.
Calipari's assistants contested that notion.
"We had to make a choice," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "Do we let big boy (Plavsic) go and score baskets or do we try and trap and give up (3s)? We made the choice (to let him score). At one point, I almost went back, and the staff went crazy. (They said,) 'Don't you dare. They can beat us at the 3. They can't make enough 2s.'
"... He made like seven in a row, and I'm sitting there watching, saying, 'I can't take this,' but we were still up."
Kentucky's assistant coaches were right, in part because No. 5 Tennessee could not make its easiest 2-point attempts in a 63-56 loss Saturday that snapped its 25-game home winning streak inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (14-3, 4-1 SEC) made six of their first seven layups, the last of which gave them an 18-17 lead with seven minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half, but proceeded to only hit 10 of their next 20 attempts at the rim.
A point-blank miss from sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler prevented Tennessee from taking a 47-46 lead with 5:24 left to play. Zeigler blew another layup three minutes later, a few possessions after senior guard Josiah-Jordan James missed one of his own. Plavsic rushed a putback and missed in the final seconds to seal UT's defeat.
"Zakai has not practiced for two days leading up to the game," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "That may have had something to do with him, but at the end of the game, you can't go in there looking for a foul. You have to go finish the play ... In games like this, you have to make uncontested layups."
The strategy to continue defending Plavsic, who tallied a game-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, one-on-one paid off, but it is possible that Kentucky (11-6, 2-3) still could have handed Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season had Calipari opted to send a double team Plavsic's way.
The Vols went 3-of-21 from behind the 3-point line, including 11 misses on their 12 second-half attempts. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi went 1-of-6 from beyond the arc and Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key went 1-of-4. Zeigler went 3-of-12 from the floor and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.
The lack of offensive production from Tennessee's backcourt spoiled a defensive effort that limited Kentucky to 35% shooting — although UK went 22-for-25 from the free-throw line and out-rebounded UT, 43-23.
An inconsistent offense is what can burn Tennessee when it matters most. It ranks first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (82.5 points per 100 opponents) but 56th in adjusted offensive efficiency (110.8). The Vols are averaging 76.6 points per game in their wins — albeit against mostly mediocre competition — and 64 points per game in their losses.
"We had some opportunities early," Barnes said. "I thought their game plan was obviously — and it's every game, not just this game — was to work hard and take away our perimeter players. We missed a lot of shots at the rim, some of them uncontested and some of them mildly contested. The fact is, we had some looks that we didn't make.
"Inside, Uros did as good a job as he could possibly do. We still have to get more consistency from a couple of guys that we need to give it to us every night. Guard play wasn't what it needed to be, and I thought we let the offense affect us."
