KNOXVILLE — A first half where Tennessee desperately needed offense was marred by lineups that provided the exact opposite.
That changed when sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack checked in for senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua with 16 minutes, six seconds remaining in the second half of No. 6 Tennessee’s 86-85 loss to Missouri on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (19-6, 8-4 SEC) played some combination of senior forward Uros Plavsic, sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo — who made his first career start in place of an injured Josiah-Jordan James (left ankle sprain) — freshman forward Tobe Awaka and Nkamhoua for the first 23:54 of the game. In that span, Tennessee scored 38 points while shooting 34.2% (13-for-39) from the floor en route to a 16-point deficit.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said the decision to play a four-guard lineup was defense-based with Missouri (19-6, 7-5) hitting 10 of their first 19 3-point attempts, but it also seemed to open up an offense that has struggled in its last three games.
The Vols stuck with a four-guard look over the next 13:18 and outscored the Tigers, 40-21, to take a 78-75 lead with 2:48 remaining.
“The fact is we had to push out and guard better,” Barnes said. “That’s the thing we want all of our post guys to do, and there is no reason (they can’t). They’ve been very inconsistent with the defense in terms of understanding when we play against a team where you have to press out and push out.
“I know we need to stay like that offensively, but I’m not sure it had to do with being a smaller lineup.”
Tennessee was forced to go back to its two-big lineup when sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler fouled out on a reach-in foul 93 feet away from the basket, forcing Nkamhoua back on the floor for the first time since making way for Mashack earlier in the period.
Moments later, senior guard Santiago Vescovi missed the first of two free-throw attempts and Awaka committed a lane violation on the second to set the scene for Missouri’s DeAndre Gholston to hit a near-half court shot to down Tennessee at the buzzer for the second time in four days. Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence hit a corner 3 at the buzzer after Vescovi missed the front end of a one-and-one on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.
It is the first time Tennessee has lost consecutive games by a single point since Dec. 17 and 21, 2010, and the first time it has lost back-to-back conference games by one since Feb. 21 and 25, 1981, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Still, Tennessee remained positive afterward, pointing to its ability to battle back from a 17-point second-half deficit. It also might have found a cure for its offensive inconsistency.
“Coaches put us out there and expect us to execute, and that’s what we do,” Tennessee senior guard Tyreke Key said. “Whoever is out there has to be ready to play.”
