The Tennessee softball team opened its participation in the Tampa Tournament with a 9-1 victory over Florida International in six innings, but ended its opening day with a 10-1 loss to Central Florida in five.
It is the first time UT has lost to an unranked non-conference opponent since Feb. 17, 2018.
Senior Chelsea Seggern hit a pair of home runs en route to a seven-RBI performance against FIU, but the No. 12 Lady Vols were unable to get any similar offensive production against UCF.
UT logged five hits — one less than Seggern tallied in the opener — and left six on base against the Golden Knights.
Freshman pitcher Callie Turner (5-2) surrendered six runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings in a losing effort against UCF. Redshirt sophomore Samantha Bender (2-0) picked up the win versus FIU after tossing 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.