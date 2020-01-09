Something about The Pavilion at Ole Miss brings out the best in Tennessee’s defense.
The No. 23 Lady Vols put forth their best defensive effort against a conference opponent in five years in a wire-to-wire 84-28 rout of the Lady Rebels on Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi.
It is the first time UT (12-3, 2-1) has limited an SEC foe to less than 30 points since it limited Ole Miss to 20 points back on Feb. 12, 2015, also in a game played at The Pavilion.
The Lady Rebels (7-9, 0-3 SEC) were held to 10 made field goals, the same amount the Lady Vols converted in the first quarter. UT almost scored as many points in the opening period (25) as Ole Miss scored in regulation.
Ole Miss shot 18.5% (10-of-54) from the floor while Tennessee mustered one of its best offensive performances of the season. It marked the fifth time it scored more than 80 points and the sixth time it shot better than 49%.
All 11 Lady Vols who saw the court scored, led by senior guard Rennia Davis, who posted a game-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.
Freshmen guards Jordan Horston and Jessie Rennie also scored in double figures with 11 points apiece. Horston also logged nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Freshman center Tamari Key registered 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. It is the second consecutive game she has swatted away at least five shots.
The Lady Vols out-rebounded the Lady Rebels, 56-23, and dished out 18 more assists.
Ole Miss scored double-digit points in one quarter (12 in the third). UT limited it to six points in the first, eight in the second and capped its dominant defensive outing by surrendering a lone basket in the final period.
Tennessee will attempt to keep the defensive intensity up when it hosts Georgia — the SEC’s 12th ranked offense at 65.3 points per game — on Sunday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
