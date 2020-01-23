It must have looked weird last month to fans attending the girls basketball game between Maryville and William Blount to see Maryville assistant coach Kayla Tillie clapping in celebration when a William Blount player scored a basket.
Sportsmanship dominates the prep basketball landscape in Blount County where athletes and their families often cross paths in youth leagues and on the AAU circuit, but it was more than that for Tillie on that December Friday night at Maryville.
Tillie was cheering for that William Blount player because it was her sister – Kendyl Tillie.
As a Marvyille coach, Kayla Tillie is supposed to be all-in for the Lady Rebels, but as she found out during the teams’ first meeting, family trumps everything even when it comes to competition.
“I was on the bench keeping it together, but when she had the basketball I was like, ‘Drive in there!’” Kayla Tillie said. “I know what she’s capable of.”
That scene is likely to play out again on Friday when William Blount hosts the Lady Rebels in a District 4-AAA rematch at Marvin Boring Gymnasium.
Both sisters will do all they can for their team to win on Friday, but just being on the same court together is important because basketball is why they are so close.
With a five-year age difference between them, it was natural that Kendyl follow in her sister’s footsteps. Kayla always was playing basketball so Kendyl was, too. Kendyl did try soccer and baseball as a child, but as Kayla noted, she picked flowers more than she played either sport.
When Kendyl finally got on the basketball court, she was mean. Kayla said it was clear from an early age basketball was going to be Kendyl’s sport, too.
Because of their size difference, Kayla always won their 1-on-1 games in the early years – usually to Kendyl’s chagrin.
“Whenever we were younger I’d beat up on her, and we’d be done,” Kayla said. “Or she would get mad and come swinging at me. I don’t think we ever finished a whole game of basketball.”
The on-court fire was balanced by a strong bond off the court. Their basketball relationship eventually evolved to more of a player-coach dynamic. By then, Kayla was more encouraging than anything because she recognized Kendyl’s talent and wanted her to use to her advantage.
Kendyl, a regular starter this season for William Blount, has developed a reputation as a strong guard with above average ability to get to the basket. She averages 5.5 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals and still hopes to play in college.
She said Lincoln Memorial has shown interest, and Maryville College has offered a spot on the team.
Kayla had a successful career of her own.
Maryville High School coach Scott West said Kayla is one of the best players ever to play for the Lady Rebels. She was a one-time District MVP and scored more than 1,500 points in her career.
She went on to play two seasons for Shorter University before transferring to Lee University, where she helped the Flames win the Gulf South Conference Tournament and qualify for the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Kayla had one year of eligibility remaining for this season, but she skipped it in favor of being close to Kendyl during her senior season because watching her sister play is her favorite thing to do.
Because most of their games are on the same nights she doesn’t get to see as many as she would like, but it is more than she got to see when was college athlete. Even if Kayla doesn’t get to watch Kendyl play, it is easier for her to talk to her about her performances in person.
That’s why Friday’s game may be bittersweet.
“It’ll be sad,” Kendyl said. “This is my last year, and if I don’t continue playing in college, that could be the last game she can see of mine.”
When their teams faced off for the first time there was a little bit of gamesmanship from Kayla, though with West being so familiar with Kendyl because he coached her in elementary school there isn’t much he doesn’t already know.
If anybody understands Kendyl’s game it’s Kayla because she’s been urging her to work on her outside shot. So when the teams met in December, Maryville’s players backed off Kendyl and welcomed her to shoot. She missed both outside shots she took and finished with four points.
The game plan may be the same on Friday, but whatever it is, it may not be a secret when it comes to the Tillies because they tell each other everything.
That even includes a pre-game text Kayla always sends to Kendyl giving her encouragement and wishing her good luck — even if in this instance it means pumping up a player on the opposing team.
“When you look back on it now, basketball always gave us something to talk about no matter what,” Kayla said.
“And we always had something to go do together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.