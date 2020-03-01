KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had not felt much uneasiness in its dugout before this weekend.
The only time UT had trailed through its first nine games was against Houston in its second game of the Round Rock Classic on Feb. 22, but the Vols answered with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a bases-clearing double off the bat of sophomore catcher Connor Pavolony in the top of the seventh.
George Washington made Tennessee prove its resilience, and UT showed it can come from behind as well as it plays from ahead.
The Colonials led for a combined seven innings through the first two games of the three-game series, but the Vols rallied both times to secure a 7-1 win Friday and a 7-3 victory Saturday before completing the sweep with a 10-0 rout Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“You’re building and building for SEC play, but really all 56 games are either a win or a loss,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “You always want to win, but along the way you want to build up repetitions so you can say you’ve been there, done that.
“There have been some things we haven’t done yet, but now we’re starting to accumulate some things that we have, including being able to come from behind and face a little adversity.”
Tennessee (12-0) scored in either the first or second inning in each of its first nine games, but George Washington struck first on Friday and Saturday, scoring a run in the fourth in the opener and two in the first in Game 2.
A pair of three-run frames — a seventh-inning comeback kickstarted by a leadoff home run from redshirt junior first baseman Luc Lipcius on Friday and a fifth-inning rally highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of senior Pete Derkay — powered the Vols to a pair of come-from-behind victories that continued an unbeaten start to the season.
“They kind of came in and showed that they weren’t afraid,” Pavolony said. “It’s huge for us to not take a step back when hat happens. We weren’t surprised at all. Nobody was taken aback, the energy didn’t stop and our approach didn’t change.
“We knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of when not if. With this offense, we can change the game in an inning, and if it takes us more than an inning, we’re going to change it eventually because you never get a break with us.”
The Vols got back to jumping ahead early Sunday, grabbing a 2-0 advantage when Pavolony launched his third home run of the season in the first.
UT went on to score double-digit runs for the fifth time this season, but Pavolony’s bomb would have been enough as Tennessee’s bullpen continued its dominance.
Junior right-hander Sean Hunley pitched two shutout innings in his first start of the year after tossing two innings en route his third save in the series opener before being relieved by junior college transfer Jackson Leath, who allowed two hits and no runs over four innings while striking out six.
Sophomore Elijah Pleasants and freshmen Drew Gilbert and Kody Davidson each pitched a frame to complete the combined shutout that included zero walks.
Redshirt junior and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh pitched five shutout innings in relief of starter Chase Wallace on Saturday.
Tennessee’s bullpen has a combined ERA of 0.62 through 12 games, which has mitigated the impact of injuries to junior and preseason All-American Garrett Crochet, sophomore Camden Sewell, junior Jason Rackers and senior Will Heflin.
“In Round Rock, we made a couple of moves and people patted the coaching staff on the back, but when you have good players, they make you look smart,” Vitello said. “I think there are good arms down there that we could tax or get more out of if we needed to, but right now we’re kind of able to spread the wealth a little bit even with a couple of guys banged up.”
“It’s a little bit of a scare when you get hit in the head,” Vitello said. “The high throw took the shortstop up to where his knee was head level with Alerick. (Associate director of sports medicine Jeff Wood) went and checked on him, and I think (Soularie) was a little shaken up. They did (concussion) protocol back and he’s good to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.