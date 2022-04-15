GREENBACK — A lot is being asked of Noah Graves right now, and he’s making the most out of it.
Just a freshman, Graves has been thrown into a key spot in Greenback’s lineup, often stepping to the plate when the Cherokees need to bring runners in. That was the case multiple times Friday in their game against Maryville Christian, and he didn’t back down from the challenge.
Graves tallied three RBIs in helping Greenback run-rule Maryville Christian, 11-1, in five innings, further cementing his role as a hitter of major importance for the Cherokees.
“He’s getting great experience right now,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “We put him in a tough spot; he’s in our four-hole in our lineup, so he knows he’s got a lot of responsibility. We’ve got a lot of trust in him.
“He comes up with a big double in the first inning and hits a ball well down the line and then was able to drive in a couple of other runs later in the game, so he’s going to stay there. He’s swinging the bat well and we expect big things from him.”
Graves’ first play was perhaps his best, as he batted in Carson Moore and Kooper Williams on a double in the bottom of the first inning, giving Greenback (10-5) a quick 2-0 advantage over Maryville Christian (4-7). Just an inning later, with the bases loaded, a grounder by Graves brought home Conner James.
Like clockwork, the Cherokees kept up the rally in the third, with Tyler Frazier running home on a passed ball and Brady Allison and Moore scoring as Graves reached on an Eagles throwing error.
“We just didn’t have the effort and the energy that we needed,” Maryville Christian coach Andrew Sylvester said. “We kicked it around a couple of times, we walked too many guys.”
Though the Eagles notched a run in the top of the fifth inning as Ryan Reynolds scored on Greenback’s own throwing error past third base, the Cherokees put the game to rest in the inning’s bottom half.
Moore drove home James on a single, then Williams did the same for Allison, before a sacrifice fly by Brady Collins scored Moore to give the Cherokees their ninth run.
Just as Graves started the game with a score, he finished it in the same fashion, as he ran home alongside Williams on a wild pitch to give Greenback enough leverage to enact the run-rule.
Collins started on the mound for the Cherokees and allowed only one hit and one walk while tallying eight strikeouts.
“Early on, I thought we left too many guys on base,” Ridenour said. “We had a few selfish swings in the box. I told our guys, ‘Look, we’ve got to be able to drive in runners,’ and I thought we had way too many guys left on base, but overall, our pitching was fantastic.
“Brady Collins on the mound did great, was very efficient, threw like 70 pitches in five innings, which is great, and our defense played well too. So we were able to kind of limit them and then we were able to kind of bust through there at the end.”
Reynolds was the lone Eagle to record a hit Friday.
“I think games like this are really going to really prepare us for NACA, our national tournament at the end of the year,” Sylvester said. “We’re going to see some tough schools down there, so I like to schedule a tough schedule in the regular season with some bigger schools to get ready for that.”
“They didn’t quit. They kept fighting back. Obviously the score didn’t show it, but they didn’t lay down and just start striking out and making errors and walking people. The motto has been to play all seven (innings), and we didn’t tonight, but sometimes that’s part of it.”
