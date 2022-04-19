GREENBACK — Noah Graves knew Greenback only needed one run, but as Sydney Graham’s looping breaking ball fluttered toward the plate the thought escaped Graves’ mind.
The freshman first baseman let loose, attempting to put four runs on the board with one swing of the bat but came up empty.
Graves took a couple steps out of the box, his bat resting on his shoulders, and refocused. Four pitches later, he laced a line drive to center field to plate Connor James from third and hand Greenback a 2-1 walk-off victory over Oakdale on Tuesday at Pappy Hammontree Field.
“I went for the win on that first swing,” Graves told The Daily Times. “I just had to calm down, smile and have fun because this is the game I love.”
The Cherokees (11-5, 5-0 District 4-1A) had to battle to put Graves in position to be the hero.
A sacrifice fly by Oakdale pitcher Joseph Summers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth and put the pressure on Greenback to avoid its first district loss since May 2, 2017 versus Grace Christian – Knoxville.
The Cherokees finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth after two errors by Gregory —at shortstop at the time — allowed Brady Collins to reach third. Sophomore Landon Clifford brought Collins home with a sacrifice fly.
Greenback then drew three walks to load the bases for Graves in the seventh.
“I told our guys after the game that those are the types of games that you’re going to play in the district tournament,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “If you want to get past that, every pitch matters, every at-bat matters, so for us, it is super beneficial. We need to learn from it, grow from it and hopefully get better for the next one.”
Greenback may have need Graves’ attempt at a grand slam to connect if not for the grit of sophomore pitcher Caden Lawson, who stranded four runners combined over the final three innings to limit Oakdale (8-13, 2-3) to its lone tally.
Oakdale second baseman Austin Swafford led off the sixth with a single but was erased on a fielder’s choice. Lawson struck out Aaron Dunlap and Timmy Holder to end the frame. The Eagles also notched a leadoff single in the seventh and proceeded to get another runner aboard after Lawson walked Summers with two gone in the inning, but a slow groundball from Tucker O’Dell allowed Clifford to get the force at third.
Lawson allowed one run on four hits while striking out 11 during his complete-game effort. He tossed four perfect innings to start.
“Caden leaves me speechless, to be honest,” Ridenour said. “He just kept pounding the zone. He really had good pace to him and wasn’t laboring at all. He probably had a higher pitch count than I would have liked, especially on a chilly night, but we were communicating with him, and he was feeling great. When I went to talk to him out on the mound, he wanted the ball. He has a lot of experience, but he’s only a sophomore, so he is going to keep getting better.”
The Cherokees mustered five hits against the Eagles.
Greenback will face Oakdale again, this time on the road, at 6 p.m. today with an opportunity to clinch the regular-season district championship, but it will take a better offensive showing to do so.
“We have to shorten up our swing a little bit,” Ridenour said. “I thought we had some long swings tonight, especially with guys in scoring position or with two strikes. We need to put the ball in play because when you put the ball in play in high school, good things happen.”
