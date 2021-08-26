Noah Vaughn does not lack confidence, and it never wavered as Maryville prepared to face the No. 1 prospect in the country in Walter Nolen — a dominant force on the defensive line capable of slowing any opposing rushing attack.
The junior running back told The Daily Times earlier in the week that he was going to rush for 250 yards. He fell a bit short of that goal, but there was no doubt his star shined the brightest on a night when the spotlight was on Nolen and the rest of the talented players on the Powell sideline.
Vaughn rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to propel No. 2 Maryville to a 52-31 victory over Powell, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, on Thursday inside Shields Stadium.
“I wanted to take advantage of my opportunity,” Vaughn told The Daily Times. “Not everyone gets an opportunity to play in these kinds of games, so I wanted to show everybody what I can do.”
Vaughn scored his first touchdown on Maryville’s opening possession and then added three more during a span of 35 unanswered points for the Rebels (2-0). The scoring spurt followed a 67-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jordyn Potts to junior wide receiver Adarius Redmond — the second-ranked prospect in the state for the Class of 2023 — that put Powell up, 17-10, with four minutes, 56 seconds left in second quarter.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Vaughn knotted it up at 17 less than two minutes later, and then Maryville did what it has done so many times before, taking advantage of a two-for-one opportunity at the end of the first half and the start of the third quarter.
A personal foul for a late hit on senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry near midfield along the sidelines opened the door for senior quarterback and Furman commit Carson Jones to break loose and scramble for a 25-yard touchdown run with nine seconds before halftime.
Less than three minutes into the second half, senior running back Jackson Phillips lined up as an eligible tackle and slipped by the Powell defense uncovered for a 25-yard touchdown that gave Maryville a 31-17 lead.
“Our kids trust that we can score on both sides of the half because we practice it, and that is just our mentality,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “When we get the ball in a two-minute situation, we just go out and do our thing.
“There is something to be said for calling plays with boldness, and I don’t always do that — I’ll be the first to admit that — but when you know you have to score, you throw the chips down and let it all hang out. When you have good players and they execute, good things happen.”
Vaughn added his final two touchdowns on Maryville’s next two drives — the first a 6-yard run and the second a 59-yard scamper in which he bounced off multiple would-be tacklers before outracing the Powell defense to the end zone.
“What I like about Noah is he would be the first to tell you that his offensive line deserves a ton of credit,” Hunt said. “He gets downhill so fast, and his low center of gravity makes him so hard to tackle.
“That (59-yard) run he had in the second half is one of the best I’ve ever seen on this field. He’s just a heck of a player.”
The run of five unanswered touchdowns in a span of 14:48 allowed the Rebels to run away with a highly anticipated game that lived up the the hype for a half.
Powell (1-1) boasts as much talent as any team in the state, including Oakland, the team that beat Maryville by 42 points in the Class 6A semifinals a year ago. The Rebels have hopes of avenging that historic loss in late November, and they proved they are capable of doing so against the Panthers.
“I think tonight was a statement,” Vaughn said. “We showed no fear and treated them like any other team. We knew we had to come out here and do what we always do.”
(0) comments
