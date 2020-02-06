Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 class of the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame.
Information should include a list of the nominee's athletic accomplishments along with contact information for the nominee and the person submitting the nomination.
Nomination forms are available at the Parks and Rec administrative office (316 S. Everett High Road, Maryville) and online at parksrec.com/blount-county-sports-hall-of-fame.html.
The deadline for nominations is March 6. For more information, contact the Parks and Rec office at 865-983-9244.
