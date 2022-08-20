A few unexpected pre-game bumps didn’t cause undue panic for Brian Nix in his first game as head coach of the Alcoa dynasty. The same mental toughness that the veteran defensive coordinator has long preached to players and support of a strong staff helped a rocky start turn around quickly into another dominating Tornado victory.
Nix and staff prepared for a 7 p.m. start time and found out only in the middle of pre-game warmups that the contest was slated for a 7:30 kickoff. After Alcoa halted then resumed preparations once, sudden lightning strikes led to a further delay and more wait time.
“I’ve coached 23 years and never been halfway through warmups then had to go back and wait 30-40 minutes,” Nix told The Daily Times. “Then we come out again and get the rain delay. It definitely wasn’t an easy start.”
Nix said the staff stressed to players that their mental toughness should give the Tornadoes an advantage.
“We say, ‘Focus, regardless,’” Nix said. “If we are truly mentally tough, then all that kind of stuff should bother someone else more than us. We almost want it to happen because it should bother someone else more than it does us.”
Nix also credited his staff, especially long-time offensive coaches David Sweetland and Brian Gossett, saying that those two had worked hard to help assist him with off-field duties such as travel logistics.
“It’s humbling for me, because there are so many great coaches on this staff that get behind me like that. David (Sweetland) and Goose (Gossett) have done almost everything they can possibly do to help that extra weight not hit me.”
Once the contest got underway finally at 7:53, an opening kickoff return for a touchdown and reeling off 38 straight unanswered points in the first half also helped Nix through any first-game jitters.
CAK quarterback Thomas Simpson attempted to swing a pass out to the flat. Webber stepped in front of it but was unable to complete the catch, missing out on a game-altering pick-six.
However, it was fitting that TKA’s best chance at finding pay dirt in its 16-0 loss came from its defense, which kept the Lions in contention despite an offensive performance that totaled 73 yards.
“The way we played on offense tonight, the scoreboard should look a lot different, but I’ve been saying that we have a lot of returners on that defense, and it’s going to be hard for anybody to line up and just score it on us,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “Those guys are hard-nosed, they’re coached really well and, as we saw tonight, they’ll play their absolute guts out to keep points off the scoreboard.”
TKA limited CAK to 139 total yards and was especially stout against the run, allowing 101 yards on 38 carries (2.7 yards per carry). Senior defensive end Nick Donato was the catalyst for the Lions’ success up front, logging double-digit tackles, including multiple for loss.
“He’s a kid that I don’t think many people know about, but he’s had more than 20 tackles for loss each of the last two seasons,” Sellers said. “I’d argue that I don’t know a kid this side of the state that can block him, and he proved that again tonight.”
The Highlanders ran for 290 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10 yards per carry. Sophomore running back Tegan Avera accounted for most of the damage himself, as he racked up a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
In an otherwise young defense, Seymour’s three returning defensive starters, Braylon Oliver, Josh Nevins and Kai Thompson, were three of the brightest spots. Thompson and Nevins were the Eagles’ leading tacklers with 5.5 and 4.5, respectively, and the senior Oliver recorded two tackles, including one for a loss. Those three combined for over one-third of Seymour’s total tackles.
“Their offensive line did a nice job of opening holes right there,” Branton said. “We were misaligned several times. Again, that goes back to lack of experience. Things are flying around, people are making calls. If you don’t get aligned correctly, it can hurt you.”
An inexperienced team like Seymour that has not played many games — let alone suffered any demoralizing losses — often has a hard time turning the page. Branton put extra responsibility on his trio of defensive veterans to be leaders moving forward.
“I talked to the few older kids that we have,” Branton said. “I was like, ‘Alright guys. The season is still in front of you right here. It’s just one game.’ Obviously, you don’t want to lose to an in-county team at any point in time, but it is just one game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.