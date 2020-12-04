COOKEVILLE — It hasn’t been easy for Isiah Cox to watch the Alcoa football team’s playoff run from the sidelines the past five weeks.
The senior defensive back/wide receiver suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Tornadoes’ final game of the regular season against Dobyns-Bennett. It was not only devastating to Cox — a Cincinnati commit. He was a crucial part of the Tornadoes’ plan on both sides of the ball.
The Tornadoes managed to overcome his absence and down Milan, 35-0, Friday afternoon for their sixth straight Class 3A championship at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium. After rounding out the scoring, Alcoa coaches put Cox in the secondary on Alcoa’s final defensive play, allowing him to be on the field for the final defensive snap of his high school career.
“That was great — that was one of the best feelings ever,” Cox said. “It means a lot. I put the work in and I feel like I deserve it.”
Cox was key in Alcoa winning its fifth straight state title in 2019, when he helped the Tornadoes post 10 shutouts and won Region 2-3A defensive player of the year honors.
When he went down while returning the opening kickoff at Dobyns-Bennett on Oct. 29, Cox said he knew something was wrong almost immediately. The sensation in his shoulder felt all too familiar.
“I had hurt my shoulder years back and, when I hit the ground, that same shock came back,” Cox said. “So we knew it was bad.”
Cox didn’t want to believe it. He managed to enter the game one last time and made the most of it, throwing a 51-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to put Alcoa on the board in the opening 20 seconds. Alcoa went on to beat Dobyns-Bennett — a traditional 6A power that advanced to the state quarterfinals — 20-7, but Cox spent the rest of the game on the sideline in a sling.
Cox’s role on the team changed from that night on. It involved helping his teammates and fellow cornerbacks Isaiah Bryant and Jamal Williams grow.
“If I see them do something wrong, I try to help them,” Cox said. “At every game, I just make sure I’m (the team’s) biggest supporter.”
Brown — a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist with an offer from Alabama — can play quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. Still, he was no match for Alcoa’s defense.
“When he’d come in, our coaches were yelling at us, letting us know, ‘Hey, he’s at quarterback, he’s here, he’s there,’” Alcoa defensive end and fellow Mr. Football finalist Grey Carroll said. “We would just adjust to it on defense, make sure he couldn’t bust outside or bust a long one.”
He never did, though he did make his presence felt on defense with a game-high 11 tackles. Alcoa held Brown to 19 rushing yards on six carries, and he never attempted a pass.
Milan entered the matchup averaging more than 218 rushing yards. The Bulldogs finished with 52 net yards against Alcoa.
MIlan couldn’t compensate by passing. Alcoa’s Ronald Jackson and Brayden Anderson each recorded an interception as the Bulldogs completed 1 of 8 attempts for 33 yards, with Alcoa’s secondary catching more of those passes than Milan receivers.
“We play great team ball,” Carroll said. “If one guy misses a play, you can count on so-and-so to be there, and it keeps going down the line.”
Alcoa’s senior class in the third straight to go four-for-four in state finals. Since Gary Rankin took over as head coach in 2006, every Tornado that played four years has been a part of winning at least one state championships, all but the 2014 class have been part of at least two.
Rankin’s 16 TSSAA state titles is more than any other coach in Tennessee high school football history. He’s won 12 of those with Alcoa, as the Tornadoes have taken a dozen of their record 19 state championships during Rankin’s 15 years at the helm.
“We’ve had quite a few senior classes who can say that (they’ve won four titles),” Rankin said. “It’s good. In the 15 years I’ve been at Alcoa, every kid that’s come into our program has gotten a ring.”
Alcoa was playing in its eighth straight state championship game but hasn’t given up a point in title games during the last 131 minutes and 21 seconds. The last time anyone scored on the Tornadoes in a BlueCross Bowl was Covington quarterback Brock Lomax’s 4-yard run to cap a 16-play, 80-yard , eight-minute drive with 11:21 remaining in the 2018 title game that Alcoa won 21-14. Alcoa also started its current six-title run with a 20-0 shutout of CPA in 2015, giving the Tornadoes three blankings on the way to hoisting six golden balls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.