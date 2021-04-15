William Blount lacrosse is in its infancy stages, but seniors Emma Miller and Lily Durman were integral pieces in laying a foundation for a program that hopes success is not too far away.
Miller and Durman were rewarded for what they helped build Thursday, celebrating their soon-to-be collegiate futures at William Blount High School. Miller became the first player in program history to advance to the next level, signing with Tusculum. Durman is still deciding which school she will attend.
“I honestly never thought I would get to this moment, so it means a lot,” Miller told The Daily Times. “I wasn’t expecting it, so to be here signing is big.”
William Blount lacrosse is in its first season after the pandemic dashed its inaugural campaign a year ago.
Lacrosse is not sanctioned by TSSAA as of now, but the hope is it will be for the 2021-22 school year.
Until then, the Lady Governors will build a program, and Miller and Durman are proof that it could be a good one.
“The girls were here every day putting in the work that they needed to put in,” William Blount lacrosse coach James Davis said. “My assistant coach says, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,’ and these girls have worked hard and have earned these scholarships.”
Durman is currently leaning toward signing with The Savannah College of Art and Design because of the marketing and design classes offered alongside their lacrosse program, but she is also entertaining offers from Spalding University, Shorter University, Missouri Baptist University, Concordia University Chicago, among others, and is just waiting to take a few more visits before making a decision sometime in May.
“I’ve always told my parents that if I don’t get out now, I never will,” Durman said. “I’ve been wanting to go out of state, explore my options and have new experiences and meet new people.
“I’m really looking for a good relationship with other girls on the team, a good atmosphere, a nice campus and good city.”
The track program never wavered in its pursuit of Linginfelter, though, leading to him signing with the program inside the gym where he set the TSSAA single-game record for assists (23) back on Feb. 12.
“It’s always been my dream to go to college and either run or play basketball — just go have fun,” Linginfelter said. “... I was excited about the visit and all the people that made me feel welcome, and I’m just ready to run with them.”
Linginfelter has run with William Blount since the middle school and high school programs integrated several years ago, but became a collegiate prospect after transitioning from a 1,600-meter and 3,200 distance runner to a 400 and 800 runner that utilizes the athleticism he has displayed on the court and the track.
“We knew that, for awhile, basketball was his thing, and that has really helped him in track, but seeing what he has done this season, I knew he was a kid that was capable of running at the next level,” William Blount assistant track and field coach Randall Davis said. “To see some of the progress he’s having and where we know he can go, I think the sky is the limit for him at Tennessee Wesleyan.”
“I loved performing and getting to represent my school,” Webb said. “I always dreamed about (cheering in college) since I was a little girl, but my senior year is when it started to get real.”
Webb achieved her dream by signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her cheerleading career at Carson-Newman.
“She’s been an UCA All-American while she’s been with us — we’ve had the opportunity to compete nationally, and she was a great help in that as well,” William Blount coach Christi Prater said. “She’s just been a great example and a great leader. All the girls love her.”
Webb has overcome some adversity in the form of injuries after suffering two broken fingers and two wrist sprains while tumbling, but Prater said one of the qualities that makes Webb a special athlete is her work ethic.
“She works so much on her own,” Prater said. “She takes it home and takes that extra time to do the things that matter, and I think that really made a difference. …
“I am so proud of her. As a William Blount graduate myself, just knowing she’s representing us like that makes me really proud.”
