Greenback allowed two touchdowns in its 55-14 win over Sunbright on Friday at Cooper Field. Sunbright’s final score was a garbage time touchdown against Greenback’s second-string defense – not ideal, but head coach Ethan Edmiston could live with it. The first Sunbright touchdown, however, Edmiston felt should not have happened.
Greenback scored on the opening drive of the game and kicked it off to the Tigers for their first offensive drive. Junior Cade Brown handled the kickoff duties for the Cherokees, but he did not put a good kick on the ball.
Sunbright’s Finn Rodgers fielded the short kick at the 27-yard line and met no opposition as he ran it back 73 yards to the house. It’s a problem that the Cherokees have been unable to fix over the first three weeks of the season. Twice more in the game, Sunbright returned a short kick across the 50-yard line.
“We’ve worked on it this week, but we’re still not squeezing the ball,” Edmiston said. “We didn’t squeeze quick enough, he (Rodgers) hit a seam and our guys were still in their lanes.”
Edmiston knows that as the Cherokees’ schedule grows more challenging — starting with undefeated Knoxville Webb next week — all three phases of their game will need to be running seamlessly.
“The guys get stuck in their lanes. That’s been a struggle this year, so we’ve spent a lot of time trying to get better at that,” Edmiston said. “We need to get that fixed by next week for sure.”
The defense also accounted for half of the total TKA points, as junior lineman Garrett Cogdill picked off a desperation heave from Howard quarterback Christain Holland on the game’s third play and rumbled 25 yards to give the Lions a quick 6-point lead.
Howard Tech netted just 197 total yards on 50 plays. The Lions defense kept the Tigers out of the end zone even when, after Cogdill’s pick-six, the Tigers moved downfield and had a 1st-and-goal at the 3-yard line.
“Our defense is unbelievable, they’ve been unbelievable all three weeks,” coach Jonathan Sellers said. “We’ve got to be better offensively.”
The defense was aided by Howard being one-dimensional. The Tigers completed just one of 11 pass attempts, and had several potential scoring drives thwarted by dropped passes including two plays when the receiver outraced all defenders but couldn’t corral throws that were on target.
Most of The King’s Academy players go both ways. The defensive effort was anchored by Cogdill clogging up the middle of the line, senior defensive lineman Nick Donato recording several bone-jarring tackles and senior defensive back Zeke Connatser logging an interception and breaking up several passes.
