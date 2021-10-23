Maryville College senior linebacker Caden Harbin stepped in front of a pass from LaGrange quarterback Tyler Coleman and his eyes immediately locked in on the most familiar faces inside and around Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium.
“In practice this week, I had been burned on (a similar play), so as soon as I saw my man leave, I looked outside and saw what was coming,” Harbin told The Daily Times. “As soon as I caught it, I saw nothing but my family in the end zone. I was ready to go celebrate.”
Harbin’s 48-yard pick-six was one of four turnovers Maryville College forced in a 52-16 victory over LaGrange on Saturday. Junior defensive lineman Noah Davidson and freshmen Keshon Seay and Jeremiah Fain each recovered a fumble as part of a second-half shutout that turned a 29-16 lead at halftime into a rout.
The Scots’ four takeaways came a week after they forced North Carolina Wesleyan to commit three turnovers, signaling the resurgence of a defense that has not been the same since stifling then-No. 25 Berry in its season opener.
In the five games between Berry and North Carolina Wesleyan, Maryville College allowed 173 points, the most for the program in a five-game span since 2005, and had three takeaways.
The Scots limited the Bishops to 26 points and 314 total yards and improved against the Panthers, holding them to 206 yards.
“I think (the turnovers) been the biggest change in our defense,” Harbin said. “It took us awhile to get the pieces together. We’re a really good defense, we just haven’t played like it. Turnovers are one of the main things (we’ve been missing), but we started getting some last week.
“We’ve just been grinding. We just have to trust each other and that process, and I think everybody on the defense has come together and seen the bigger picture. We’re playing for each other, not just for one individual.”
Thomas pinned placed three of his five punts inside the 10-yard line, including two on the 1-yard line that ultimately resulted in safeties — a week after another one of his punts led to a safety against North Carolina Wesleyan.
“That is invaluable,” Fox said. “I also have to give credit to the coverage guys for getting down there and downing it, but keeping them pinned back and allowing us to be aggressive has been a huge thing.”
The hype did not do it justice.
Two years removed from its last homecoming, Honaker Field packed 2,577 fans and alumni into its seats and thousands more throughout the campus as football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer all competed.
“Our atmosphere today — for a 2-5 football team — the support from our alumni, our players’ parents and old players, that meant more to me than I think anybody knows,” Fox said. “It was really neat to see how special this place is and how much it means to so many people.
“It was probably the best homecoming I’ve ever been a part of, honestly. It was quite the spectacle. It was a lot of fun, and I was happy that the kids stayed focus on the task at hand, and that’s playing the game because Homecoming is a big show, but they are the show.”
