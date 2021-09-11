KNOXVILLE — In the weeks leading up to Tennessee’s 2021 football season, head coach Josh Heupel touted his team’s clean play in fall camp scrimmages.
It was something that Heupel clearly took pride in, but it was absent in the Vols first test of the season Saturday against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium. In a 41-34 Pitt victory, Tennessee’s 134 yards in penalties were glaring.
“(The penalties) did surprise me,” Heupel said. “It’s not who we’ve been, from taking our helmet off in celebration early and changing the field position a little bit. ... There was a bunch of things that we’ve got to be better at as competitors.”
Early in the second quarter, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took off for a 50-plus yard run that brought the Vols offense inside the 5-yard line, but on the next play, right tackle Cade Mays came into the pile late following a short Milton gain that pushed them back 15-yards. A first-and-goal ended up being a third-and-goal from the Pitt 37-yard line after Mays’ miscue and an offensive pass interference by Cedric Tillman, forcing Tennessee (1-1) to settle for a 48-yard Chase McGrath field goal to make it 13-7. Pitt (2-0) scored on its ensuing drive to take a 14-13 lead and never trailed again.
“We’re, I think, first-and-seven on the goal, going in,” Heupel said. “We had a couple of things transpire and we ended up kicking the field goal. ... Obviously we were not good in those moments, especially personal fouls. ... You add up all those little things and there’s a lot of opportunities to change the scoreboard.”
There were a number of other errors on Tennessee’s part, particularly pre-snap penalties that slowed the flow of the game as well as the Vols’ pace on offense. Defensively, pass interference penalties and one instance where linebacker Jeremy Banks was flagged for 15-yards for unnecessary roughness after slamming a Panthers player to the turf extended one of Pitt’s first-half scoring drives.
“Honestly, given how many mistakes we had (against Bowling Green), which was low, but this week, which was very high, it’s not like us at all,” senior defensive back Theo Jackson said. “We really just got to lock in and just be more focused on the field and just play.”
Fast start, rocky finish
In a game honoring Johnny Majors, Tennessee looked like it was taking its legendary former head coach’s famous “attack, attack, attack,” philosophy to heart early on.
After forcing the Panthers into a three-and-out on their opening drive, Christian Charles bursted through Pitt’s punt protection and blocked a Kirk Christodoulou punt that was recovered at the three-yard line.
Jabari Small scored on the following play to give the Vols an early 7-0 lead.
“We saw some things on film that caused us to make a switch, as far as personnel wise with me being in that specific spot,” Charles said. “That allowed me to go in and make the block.”
Tennessee’s defense held Kenny Pickett in check, limiting the Panthers quarterback to 61 yards while also holding them scoreless in the first quarter. The Vols defense also came up with big stops throughout the game, including multiple sacks from Tyler Baron and Banks that turned promising Pitt drives into field goals, but Pickett ended up passing for more than 300 yards on 25 completions.
For the second straight game, Tennessee’s defense failed to record a turnover while the Vols offense committed two in the loss, one coming off a Joe Milton fumble and another on a Hendon Hooker interception.
“Defensively, we left a lot of plays on the field,” Jackson said. “That’s what kind of hurts because you know, if we had made those plays then (Pitt) wouldn’t have got theirs. It’s kind of just going back, fine-tuning and knowing we have to make that play.”
Heupel mum on injuries
Earlier in the week it was speculated that Tennessee would be without running back Tiyon Evans, who ran for 116 yards and two scores in the opener against Bowling Green last week.
It was made official hours before the Vols kicked off Saturday, as well as the absence of offensive lineman Cooper Mays who was injured in Week 1. Tennessee’s backfield took another hit when Small exited the game late in the first half. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was also injured. In all, the Vols were without five offensive contributors by the end of the third quarter.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys banged up,” Heupel said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a bunch of questions about injuries. You guys saw that unfold with guys that weren’t able to compete in Week 1 and weren’t out on the field. I don’t have an update on everybody.
“As we go through this weekend, we’ll be able to clarify on the guys who will be ready to play.”
