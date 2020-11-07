During Tennessee’s first drive of the second half, Jarrett Guarantano found himself plunging headfirst toward the ground.
The play began with the Vols senior quarterback trying to run for the first down on third-and-nine. It ended with his head violently slamming on the turf.
Guarantano never returned to the game after the collision. It was later revealed that he suffered a head injury and went to the locker room for further evaluation.
It was just one of many catastrophes that the Vols experienced during the third quarter, as they watched their 13-point halftime lead quickly vanish during their 24-13 loss to Arkansas on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.
The Vols have now lost four straight games, and the common denominator between all those contests has been Tennessee’s habit of imploding after halftime. Tennessee’s last four opponents have outscored the Vols, 61-7, in the third quarter.
Arkansas (3-3, 3-3 SEC) scored 24 unanswered points and outgained Tennessee (2-4, 2-4), 257-16. In fact, 62.2% of Arkansas’ offensive production came in the third.
After limiting Arkansas to 153 yards in the first half, the Vols had no answer to the Razorback’s offense in the third quarter.
The Razorbacks opened the second half with a 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive, converting five third downs to slice Tennessee’s lead to 13-7.
On their next drive, Feleipe Franks threaded a 56-yard pass to Mike Woods and connected with Blake Kern on a slant route to give Arkansas the lead.
He wasn’t finished.
After another Tennessee three-and-out, he uncorked a 59-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks to extend Arkansas’ lead to 21-13.
Quarterback Carousel: Another issue that has plagued the Vols this season has been their inability to resolve the quarterback situation. Four quarterbacks have received snaps this season.
They played three quarterbacks against Arkansas. Before suffering his injury, Guarantano completed 5 of 8 passes for 42 yards. Brain Maurer failed to complete a single pass, so Jeremy Pruitt decided to give freshman Harrison Bailey an opportunity behind center on Tennessee’s penultimate drive with 7:07 remaining.
After handing the ball off to Eric Gray on six straight plays, Bailey tossed an interception on fourth-and-four at the Arkansas 25.
He completed 6 of 8 passes for 65 yards on Tennessee’s final drive, but they were mainly checkdowns to Gray.
Missed opportunities: The Vols had opportunities to regain momentum in the second-half. The Razorbacks fumbled four times on Saturday, but managed to pounce on all four.
Tennessee’s best opportunity to seize momentum arrived midway in the fourth quarter, when Deandre Johnson stripped Franks on third-and-10. Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner fell on the ball and Arkansas was able to punt
Third-down woes: The Vols entered Saturday ranked No. 97 in third-down conversion rate, converting just 26.3% of their third down attempts.
They appeared to have corrected that problem in the first half, picking up four of their seven third down.
They returned to being abysmal in that department in the second half, converting just one of their eight second-half attempts.
