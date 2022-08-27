Avery Jordan was swarmed with hugs and congratulations after tossing the game-winning touchdown in The King’s Academy’s 34-24 victory over Meigs County on Friday, but the sophomore quarterback was quick to redirect the praise to the senior wide receiver who hauled in the pass.
“Zeke Connatser is one of the greatest ball players we’ve had (in this program),” Jordan told The Daily Times. “He won us the football game. He’s the man, and if I need to throw the ball to anybody, I’m throwing it to Zeke Connatser.”
The connection of Jordan and Connatser terrorized the Tiger defense while Meigs County quarterback Ethan Meadows likely regretted ever throwing toward him.
Connatser took a screen pass 31 yards for the first of his three receiving touchdowns in the first quarter. The second came with one minute, 43 seconds remaining in the first half, bringing down a fade in the back of the end zone to give the Lions a 21-0 lead.
The Tigers posted 24 unanswered points in the second half to jump ahead, but the Lions responded with a 5 play, 30-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a 20-yard strike from Jordan to Connatser.
He also added a pair of second-half interceptions and notched a pass break-up to force a turnover on downs on Meigs County’s penultimate offensive possession.
“I’ve never seen a kid develop from freshman year to senior year like Zeke Connatser,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers said. “If you saw him when he walked into this program and you see the plays he’s making now, it’s unreal.
“I’ve seen a lot of great performances on Friday nights, and it may be because I’m in the moment, but I don’t know if I’ve seen somebody single-handedly take over a game like he was able to do tonight. The kid is special, and I’m really glad he plays for me.”
The freshman played just one down, after calf cramps forced Lawson to the sidelines midway through the third quarter with the Cherokees facing third-and-19 from the Oneida 42-yard line.
The freshman took the snap, pump-faked a quick throw then lofted a high bomb downfield. James separated from his defender with the ball in flight, came down with the catch and raced the final yards for the opening Greenback touchdown.
“(McNeil) stayed in the pocket and made a good throw,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “We’ve got a joke going with (McNeil), because he hasn’t thrown an incomplete pass in two years of varsity play.”
After that score — the first of the season for Greenback — another significant historical moment came when Vanessa Owens entered the contest. The freshman’s first point-after kick limped through the uprights but was negated by a dead-ball foul called against Oneida. Unrattled, Owens banged through her second attempt to knot the score at 7-7.
Oneida pulled ahead on a field goal on its next possession, but Lawson re-entered and led the Cherokees on a 12-play, 76-yard drive to regain the lead. Owens was denied a second scoring attempt when the snap for the point-after sailed high, but the Cherokee defense stiffened for two final Oneida possessions to make the contributions of the two ninth-graders stand up for the first Cherokee win of the season.
The performance by the Eagles proved that they are a team that is more than capable of winning and showed improvement in nearly every offensive and defensive category combining for 375 yards and giving up just two turnovers.
The young Seymour team also managed to do what it could not in week 1 against Gatlinburg-Pittman: score in the first half. The Eagles shutout the Chiefs 16-0 in the first quarter behind touchdowns from Blake Johnson and Kai Thompson.
Junior quarterback Blake Johnson was among many Seymour players who outclassed his first game performance, going 9-of-17 passing and notching 116 yards with one touchdown.
Seymour’s defense drastically improved as well. The Eagles’ allowed just 20 yards on 28 attempts against the Chiefs compared to the 290 yards given up against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Eagles also forced six Cherokee turnovers and excelled at putting pressure on freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers, which helped result in an interception.
“Our defense played fantastic,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said.
“You know, the way the defense played in the first half, the offense should have put the game away and we couldn’t finish because of penalties and because of blown assignments and things like that. Again, all things that are correctable and we’re going to come back and fix it, but I was very proud of the way the defense played, you know, expect them to get better week after week.”
