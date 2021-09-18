KNOXVILLE — With eight minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Solon Page burst in front of a Tennessee Tech pass, snagging the ball and sprinting 31 yards across the field for a defensive touchdown.
It was the highlight of a strong performance for Tennessee’s defense, which helped lead the Vols to a blowout win Saturday over in-state FCS foe Tennessee Tech, 56-0.
The Vols (2-1) grabbed four picks and totaled 76 interception return yards, with Tennessee’s superior talent, particularly in the secondary, glaringly obvious.
“I think it was big for us as a program ... it happens because you apply pressure on the quarterback,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “It happens because you get your hands on the balls. When you have opportunities, guys make plays. Today you saw some of those things, and we’ve got to continue to rip at it and force fumbles too.”
The Vols limited the Golden Eagles (0-3) to just 179 total yards, 144 of which came through the air. Page, Alontae Taylor, Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald all recorded interceptions in Tennessee’s dominating victory.
“All week, Coach (Tim) Banks and Coach (Willie) Martinez were harping on getting turnovers and just making plays on the ball,” McCollough said. “I feel like that was our main focus coming into this game. We executed. We played hard, we played fast.”
Herndon
Hooker accounts for four scores in first start
Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker started for Tennessee on Saturday, his first time doing so this season. Previous starter, redshirt junior Joe Milton, was inactive due to injury.
Hooker was responsible for half of Tennessee’s eight touchdowns, throwing for three and running for one. He finished 17-for-25 passing for 199 yards and also led the Vols on the ground, totaling 64 rushing yards on nine carries.
Hooker struggled to hold onto the ball, though, fumbling twice.
“Some real positives (from Hooker),” Heupel said. “Decisive, accurate at times. Did a good job using his feet at times. The turnovers can’t happen. There’s some plays in the passing game from in the pocket, you see wide receivers behind the secondary at the end and we’re not connecting on those. Got to at some point make those plays.”
As he’s been with most injuries this season, Heupel was cryptic about Milton’s status after Saturday’s game.
“(Milton) had some opportunity to work with us during the middle part of the week,” Heupel said. “At the end of the week, just didn’t feel like he was going to be ready. I think the next couple of days will be big in his rehab. See where he’s at when we get on the field on Tuesday.”
Sophomore Harrison Bailey, who competed with Milton and Hooker for the starting job, also saw playing time. He was 3-for-7 passing for 16 yards.
“I thought (Bailey) did a really good job,” Heupel said. “He was efficient, had his eyes on the right spots. On some of the run-pass stuff, he made the right decisions, got the ball out of his hands. Thought he escaped a couple times and picked up one, was close to picking up another one.”
Fans ‘fantastic’ in third straight home game
Heupel wasn’t just complimentary of his team following Saturday’s game.
“I thought the fans were fantastic today,” Heupel said. “Third straight home game, noon ballgame. Vol Walk was energetic. It was an awesome environment for our players running out today. Thought the people that showed up were in the football game early and did a great job, so appreciate that.”
The game was Tennessee’s second in a row with a noon kickoff and had an announced attendance of 80,053. Those attendance numbers, though, have trended down, as Tennessee opened with an announced attendance of 84,314 against Bowling Green, then fielded an announced crowd of 82,203 against Pittsburgh.
The Vols won’t be back in Neyland Stadium until Oct. 9. With the SEC slate up next, they will go on the road to face Florida and Missouri before hosting South Carolina.
