KNOXVILLE — While Neyland Stadium swelled with anticipation for Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s offensive premier on Thursday, the Vols defense had as much to prove in its own debut.
Tennessee entered 2021 with a plethora of question marks, but the defense was among the biggest due to depth issues.
The Vols were able to test out a few different lineups in their 38-6 win over Bowling Green, rotating players in and out to try different looks.
The starting rotation, particularly at linebacker and on the defensive line was impressive, with Tyler Baron coming up with two tackles and a sack while Roman Harrison totaled four tackles.
Southern Cal defensive tackle transfer Caleb Tremblay finished with a pair of tackles and linebacker Jeremy Banks added three tackles (one for loss).
“I thought we changed the line of scrimmage tonight,” Heupel said. “Played on edges, played vertical, and are going to need to improve on that as we get deeper into our season. I thought for Week 1 there were a lot of positive steps up front.”
The first-team defense limited the Falcons to just 22 yards of total offense, with only three yards coming on the ground, but the Vols rotation experiment exposed their lack of depth in the second quarter as Bowling Green climbed back into the game behind 113 yards passing.
Two drives put the Falcons on the doorstep of tying the game, but Tennessee managed to limit the damage to two field goals to lead 14-6 at halftime.
“In the second quarter, you saw them (Bowling Green) have a couple drives, extend some things, hit some plays — a couple of boot plays and three-level passes that we’ve got to clean up,” Heupel said.
Like the starters on the first and second levels of the defense, the Vols starting secondary played well, including veteran defensive backs Theo Jackson and Alontae Taylor.
Jackson, who mostly spent time at the nickel position, led the defense with 11 tackles (2.5 for loss).
“I am very comfortable because this defense is similar to last year’s, but it’s much simpler,” Jackson said. “So now, I can just get the call and worry about what the offense is going to run. It made me calmer and have more trust in the process and the preparation I put in.”
The Vols offense showed its vulnerability in the second quarter, amassing just eight total yards after boasting 159 in the first. Some of that had to do with Milton’s decision making in the pocket as well as some dropped passes on the part of his receivers.
“[Joe Milton) started well and then protection started breaking down, he’s scrambling around and doesn’t have his eyes in the right spot and misses someone running down the middle of the field,” Heupel said. “Everyone played a part in it.”
The struggles poured over into the second half as Milton completed just two passes in the final two quarters to finish 11-of-23 passing for 145 yards, forcing Tennessee to turn to its run game which shined behind 116-yard performances from running back Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small.
“We’ll have a chance to go back and watch the tape,” Heupel said. “Guys are going to continue to improve. It’s the first time we played in the system inside of a live football game and it was in Neyland Stadium. There were a lot of really good things and a lot we can get better at too.”
As for the speed in which Tennessee ran its offense, everything was as advertised.
The Vols ran a total of 88 plays in the game and had the ball for just over 26 minutes total. The first two scoring drives that ended in touchdown runs from Milton and Small both went 65-plus yards in less than three minutes.
“We don’t have a set number of plays that we want to run during the course of a ballgame,” Heupel said. “Every game unfolds differently, so how you handle those situations is extremely important. I thought when we played with tempo that our kids operated relatively efficiently.
“You didn’t see a bunch of pre-snap penalties, but there are things that, once the ball is snapped, we have to clean up for us to operate as efficiently as we possibly can. A bunch of that could be seen in the pass game.”
Highly touted JUCO transfer Byron Young, who was expected to make an immediate impact on the Vols defense, was sidelined due to eligibility issues dating back to his prep football career in 2017.
As for wide receivers Jimmy Calloway and Ramel Keyton, who also missed the game, Heupel didn’t delve too much into their situations other than to express his belief that all three players will return to the team soon.
“We do expect (Young) back,” Heupel said. “We’re working through the NCAA eligibility process with the previous school that he attended after high school, so we’re working through that process currently.”
