OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee ranks sixth in the nation in runs, but it is less effective when facing left-handed pitchers on the mound.
The Vols entered the College World Series batting .261 against southpaws as opposed to .285 versus right-handed pitchers, and it drew one of the best left-handed arms in the nation in Virginia’s Andrew Abbott in their opening game. Abbott was dominant, limiting Tennessee to five hits over six shutout innings while striking out 10 to surpass Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter as the nation’s leader in strikeouts (162) and hand UT a 6-0 loss Sunday inside TD Ameritrade Park.
“I think Abbott’s fastball was playing up in the zone,” junior catcher Connor Pavolony said. “It was on the scouting report, fastball at high spin rate, plays well up in the zone. We kind of fed into what he was trying to do and never made an adjustment. I think that’s what he went back to when he needed to get a strikeout or with two strikes and we just never adjusted to it.”
Abbott was at his best when Tennessee threatened to score, logging four of his 10 strikeouts with runners in scoring position. The Vols went 3-for-18 with runners on and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
“Tennessee really has a special lineup, special coach,” Abbott said. “They’ve had a special year, frankly. They’re really good. They finished top five in the nation, top in the SEC, and they had a really good team coming in, so me and Drew sat down and developed a plan for them.
“It came to fruition during the game. It was mainly just execution of pitches and just try and limit the damage. I got in a little more jams than I would like in that game, to make it interesting. But just having the team defense behind me and the hitters stepping up at the plate just made the difference for us.”
Hunley surrendered a single to the first three batters he faced, the first two of which drove in runs, before getting an inning-ending double play.
“Sean is rarely right over the heart of the plate, and on two pitches that they executed on, that was the case,” Vitello said. “The guy’s asked to do a ton, so every now and then it’s not going to work out great for you.”
“He’s been prepared to start on Tuesday,” Vitello said. “We’ll get together at practice tomorrow and decide if anything unique needs to be done, but as of now he’s been prepared to be that guy regardless of today’s outcome.”
Senior left-hander Will Heflin, who has not pitched since Tennessee faced Liberty in the Knoxville Regional on June 6, is lined up to pitch the third game of the College World Series on Thursday, and junior right-hander Chad Dallas only tossed 63 pitched in his start against the Cavaliers, paving the way for him to be the potential starter Friday if Tennessee is survives that deep into the double-elimination tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.