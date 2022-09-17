William Blount junior quarterback Brett Cortez cut back as the pocket collapsed around him on third down. Scrambling out of bounds, he was able to avoid the sack, but wasn’t able to convert the first down. With poor field position, the Governors were once again forced to punt the ball.
That is how the majority of the drives went for William Blount in its 35-0 loss to region rival Science Hill on Friday night at Mike White Field.
“I thought we did the best we could considering, you know, they’ve got amazing speed,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “There were a couple times we got out-flanked and they got outside of us. We missed some tackles, and we had some missed assignments on defense.”
The Governors offense saw limited action against Science Hill. Senior running backs Eli Walker and T.J. Pierce had the most carries on the night. Both struggled to break away from the Hilltoppers defense and record any substantial runs.
Despite the Govs’ nearly 30 rushing attempts, they failed to get the chains moving and recorded just five first downs.
While the damage was already done after the first half, the final two quarters saw the Govs let their younger members pick up some playing time. Among the players that saw action was freshman running back Ayden Kline, who picked up multiple first-down rushing attempts in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
While not the outcome William Blount wanted, the loss allowed several underclassmen to gain valuable in-game experience.
“Yeah, they’re doing a great job. I mean, they made some mistakes tonight on blocking assignments, but they have given me great effort,” Reeves said. “That’s a thing I can work with. We got talented young men. We just have to clean up some of the mistakes they made.”
Greenback (2-3, 1-1 Region 2-1A) had just 129 yards to the Bobcats’ 252 yards while also turning the ball over 5 times — four of those coming in the first half.
In a game with little to no positives for Greenback, Landon Clifford managed to have a solid game.
He had a rough start in the first half with two turnovers and was frustrated, but he didn’t let a bad start deter him from having a decent showing. He had half over half of the team’s rushing total with a team-high 46 yards and was consistent through four quarters.
Clifford put his team in a good position all game, but Greenback was just never able to continue momentum.
“All four quarters we just failed to keep a drive going and get points,” head coach Ethan Edmiston said.
Clifford, a junior, displayed experience and leadership in the game, eliminating mistakes in the second half and continuing to fight hard even when Greenback was down late.
The loss came in an uncharacteristic way. The Cherokees are usually able to find at least some offense, but Oliver Springs tricky play style took advantage of Greenback’s constant mistakes.
The Cherokees will look to get back on track next week as they stay on the road to take on Loudon, which is coming off a win against Signal Mountain.
“We’ve got a lot in film on Monday to go through and correct and fix,” Edmiston said.
The Eagles took the lead late in the third quarter when a 44-yard pick–six by Zyon Rockett was followed three snaps later with Kai Thompson pulling the ball out of an East rusher’s hands and galloping 56 yards for another quick score.
The final Seymour touchdown came when the defense forced a fourth-and-long and a bad snap set the Eagles offense up at the East 7-yard line.
Those key plays covered up the fact that Seymour’s offense moved the ball well and had no turnovers, compared to four by Sullivan East.
The Eagles had at least two first downs on seven of their 10 possessions. One possession was a 1-play, 4-yard touchdown run from Kai Thompson, and another was marked by the game-ending victory formation snap. The only three-and-out of the night came late in the fourth quarter, when Seymour was ahead by two touchdowns and more concerned with burning clock than adding yardage.
Seymour out-gained the Patriots in yardage, 331 to 187. Quarterback Blake Johnson finished 13-of-25 passing and, most importantly, had no interceptions. The offense had zero turnovers and only two negative yardage plays.
A handful of dropped passes and several untimely penalties kept the offense from finishing with scores. One third-quarter drive into the red zone ended after three infractions, including two holds and an illegal procedure call.
The defense also had an extra burden thanks to several long East returns on kickoffs and punts.
“We just couldn’t get out of our own way, because of silly things like penalties,” coach Scott Branton said. “Our special teams have a lot of work to get done with coverage. We’re there, we’re just not breaking them down and making plays.”
