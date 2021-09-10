Alcoa coach Gary Rankin was finished with his postgame team huddle Friday and some players were already leaving the field when Caden Buckles called them back.
With their attention solely on him, the sweaty and dirty senior quarterback commanded his teammates not to hang their heads after the Tornadoes’ 30-27 loss to Maryville in the 93rd Battle of Pistol Creek.
It was yet another display of maturity and leadership from a quarterback who gave his all, helping Alcoa (3-1, 2-0 Region 2-3A) dig out from a 20-7 halftime deficit, before falling short in the final moments.
“Obviously, you’d love to come out with a win,” Buckles told The Daily Times. “Didn’t happen, but I’m so proud of my boys. I love them all.”
Buckles was 24-for-29 passing against Maryville (4-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) throwing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 45 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
If Buckles seemed like Alcoa’s entire offense Friday, it’s because he pretty much was; every touchdown the Tornadoes scored came via a Buckles pass or run.
Rankin said he was proud of his entire team, but he especially praised his starting quarterback, on whom Alcoa’s hopes were placed in one of the biggest games of the season statewide.
Buckles’ two interceptions both came in the fourth quarter. The second as he tried to drive the ball down the field in the final seconds with Alcoa trailing by 3.
“Caden threw the ball well and battled all night,” Rankin said. “The last interception didn’t bother me. In desperation, we were trying to get something done.”
For Alcoa, it was a somber ending to a second-half resurgence led by Buckles. The Tornadoes scored 20 of their 27 points in the final two quarters after a first half marred by struggles, including a fumble on their opening possession that was returned for a touchdown by Maryville’s Jacob Richmond.
Alcoa finished with 418 total yards on 54 plays. The Tornadoes notched 21 first downs, seven more than Maryville. The difference was that the Rebels’ scores came in a more consistent and timely fashion.
“It meant a lot,” Buckles said. “We would’ve loved to come out with a win. Going into the locker room down 20-7 at half, it didn’t help us, obviously. But when we went into the locker room, not a single person was hanging their head, and that’s all I could ask.
“Everybody in there knew that we had to come out in the second half and be a different football team, and we had to execute and play our game. And we did. At one point, all of us thought we were going to win that game.”
Six of Buckles’ passes went to Major Newman, Isaiah Bryant and Jamal Williams, key members of a senior group that hopes to notch Alcoa’s seventh-straight state 3A title before it’s all said and done.
“I feel like the team rallied behind me,” Buckles said. “I feel like the team rallied behind Major Newman and Isaiah Bryant tonight. Both of those guys played their butts off and I could not be more proud of them. This senior class is showing everybody that we will not stop, we’ll keep going.
“The way this team executed, I’m so proud of them.”
As the vaunted quarterback walked off Goddard Field, he didn’t allow himself to dwell in sorrow, same as he directed his teammates. The game, his team’s performance and his own efforts were all too good for that.
“I have to be proud of myself,” Buckles said. “And the most proud I am (of) is just not hanging my head because there’s nothing to be ashamed of after this game. We all played our butts off. Nothing to be ashamed of.”
