It took Braden Carnes half the season to truly grasp the prolific rate at which Greenback’s passing attack was operating.
The senior quarterback had just thrown for 329 yards and five touchdowns against county foe Lenoir City on Sept. 27 when somebody at school informed him senior wide receiver Holden Willis and himself were among the nation’s leaders in yards for their positions.
“It was kind of like seeing all my hard work pay off,” Carnes told The Daily Times. “To accomplish something like that is a dream come true.”
The dream continued until the final game of his high school career.
Carnes ranked first in the state in passing yards (4,141), touchdowns (52), average passing yards per game (276.1) and quarterback rating (134.0) while completing 62.6% (196-of-313) of his passes to be named The Daily Times Offensive Player of the Year.
He is the second quarterback in TSSAA history to throw for more than 50 touchdowns in a season, joining former Christian Academy of Knoxville quarterback Charlie High (2011-12).
Nobody foresaw Carnes ascending to rarefied air when he transferred from Maryville in June, but Greenback coach Greg Ryan knew the Cherokees were a Class 1A BlueCross Bowl contender once again when he first worked with Carnes over the summer.
“The first time I saw him throw an out route from one hash to the field, I realized he could make every throw,” Ryan said. “Because he can do that and because of his intelligence, you knew that we were going to be throwing the football a lot.”
It helped that Carnes learned the system quickly, as if he had played in it his entire life.
The Cherokees opened the season with a pair of losses to county rival Loudon and eventual Class 2A runner-up Meigs County. While he wasn’t perfect in those two games — he held on to the ball too long at times — he threw for a combined 592 yards and five touchdowns to set the tone for what would be a memorable campaign.
“It started with Coach Ryan sitting down with me and teaching me the basics of football in general,” Carnes said. “Bryce Hanley stepped in and taught me certain reads and what I needed to do on certain plays, and then my teammates were there for me — getting to practice early, running routes, post-workouts and pre-practice throwing.
“It was a team effort, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
And yet, the most productive high school quarterback in Tennessee is also the most overlooked.
Carnes wasn’t selected as a Class 1A Mr. Football semifinalist — an award Willis won earlier this month — and he has received a negligible amount of collegiate interest despite putting up what Ryan describes as “video game-like numbers.”
The reasons why vary.
Some throw around the term “system quarterback,” but that seems like a cop-out considering most college quarterbacks share the same label. The justification for most, though, is that he lacks the physical measurables necessary to be a successful collegiate signal caller. He is listed at 6-foot, 188 pounds.
“If I’m a college recruiter and I’m checking off boxes, he can make every throw, he has the arm strength to make all those throws, he’s intelligent and can learn a system and he’s good academically,” Ryan said. “The only negative thing against him is his measurables, and I always come back by saying the last two Heisman Trophy winners (before this season) were less than 6-feet tall and they were the No. 1 draft picks.
“Some of those things I don’t quite understand because if that’s how it is, I could have never played college quarterback myself and gotten a chance to be in the Hall of Fame at ETSU. Braden is very capable and should be playing in college.”
Carnes overcame all those so-called deficiencies en route to a prolific season that led Greenback back to the state championship game after a one-year hiatus, and he believes he can continue to do so at the next level.
“The numbers don’t lie,” Carnes said. “All I want is a chance.”
