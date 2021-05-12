What a difference a day can make.
The only thing standing between Alcoa and celebrating a District 4-AA championship on Tuesday was Kain Collins, who limited the Tornadoes to a run on four hits while striking out 10 to help the Yellowjackets force a championship-deciding rubber match.
Alcoa responded with 12 hits at the plate Wednesday to back a complete game from senior pitcher Ryan Whitson to propel the Tornadoes to a 8-1 win and the district title.
“Yesterday their guy threw a great game,” Alcoa head coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “They’re a good baseball team. We tried to let these guys know how good of a team that is. We beat a good team two out of three games. I just told them today that they needed to come out and compete and play the game, just compete and play and they did that.”
Dunn put an emphasis on a fast start, and his team obliged, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Colt Whaley, who led off the frame with a single, scored on a passed ball and Thai Love, who reached on a double, scored on a RBI groundout from Whitson.
Whaley and Love set the tone and both ended up with multiple hits in the game as Whaley finished 3-for-4 at the plate and Love was a perfect 4-for-4, including four RBIs.
“Our guys stepped up putting the ball in play,” Dunn said. “Heck, Thai Love came up and had four hits. He’s a huge, big-time player. Colt Whaley got us started early. I’m just really, really proud of what they’ve done.”
Love attributed his stellar performance to a pregame talk between he and his head coach.
“Before the game (Dunn) told me that big players step up when they need to,” Love said. “I just went out there and did my thing. We worked all season for this moment right here and I’m so proud of the boys.”
Love’s second double of the game scored Whaley with one out in the third and Nate Hartless added a double of his own in the frame to score Love and extend the lead to 4-0.
A throwing error from Kingston catcher Tanner McNew that missed the third baseman and rolled into left field plated another run from Hartless to push the Tornadoes’ lead to 5-0.
Alcoa tacked on some insurance in the fourth and sixth innings, helped in part by Yellowjackets errors and Love’s fourth RBI on the night to go up 8-0. Kingston’s lone run came in the top of the sixth.
But it wasn’t all offense that helped the Tornadoes hoist a championship plaque postgame. Alcoa’s defense was equally key in the win. According to Dunn, it was a defensive play that was the catalyst for the Tornadoes’ momentum.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the fourth, Avery Worde gloved a ground ball at third, spun around and made the throw across the infield to Ethan Simpson at first to end the threat and get Alcoa out of the inning unharmed.
“I’ll tell you, the play that changed everything was the play at third by Avery Worde,” Dunn said. “What he did, that play just kind of got us all pumped up.”
On the mound, Whitson was more than efficient, relinquishing just five hits and striking out seven batters. He also tossed a total of 120 pitches, with the 120th coming on the game-ending strikeout.
“Ryan Whitson, I don’t know what you say about that performance,” Dunn said. “He literally ended on 120 pitches, which is his max. It was just a great win for our program, our seniors. We’re just really happy tonight.”
