The message delivered to Maryville College by the visiting team early in Tuesday’s game at Boydson Baird Gymnasium was simple.
Shoot it, the Piedmont College Lions said. We dare you.
The homestanding Scots tried, but they weren’t good enough to win the challenge.
Piedmont’s 2-3 zone got the best of Maryville and sent the Scots tumbling to a 78-53 loss that snapped their three-game win streak.
It sets up Maryville with a virtual playoff game on the road Saturday against LaGrange. The winner of the regular season finale will clinch a berth in the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Scots (8-16, 7-10) will have to execute better than they did Tuesday when they shot 7 of 33 (21%) from behind the arc. The performance starkly contrasted what Maryville did in the teams’ first game at Piedmont in January. The Scots shot 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half and led by nearly 20 points.
This time around they shot 2 of 15 in the first half and then scored only one field goal in the first eight minutes of the second half as Piedmont (14-10, 9-8) stretched a four-point halftime lead to 22 pints.
“It was nothing we didn’t expect,” coach Raul Placeres said. “We went down to their place, and we were up by 17 at the half against the same zone. You have to score on it early because they’ll get out of it. We never did that.
“It’s not like we were taking contested threes. We had been shooting the ball well. We couldn’t offensive rebound at the pace we should have when we’re missing that many shots.”
Maryville tried to get the ball inside to post players Brice Martin and Felix Uadiale, but Piedmont’s defense prevented it. The Scots also tried to use the high post, but Piedmont was quick to swarm to that spot before another pass could be made.
Fifteen of Maryville’s 28 shots in the first half and 18 of its 34 shots in the second half came from 3-point range. The Scots’ 33 long distance attempts were a season-high. Their success rate was their fourth lowest of the season.
Martin led Maryville with 10 points and four rebounds. Kevin Chong, who shot 2 of 10 from behind the arc, had eight points and four rebounds. Kordell Kah made 2 of 6 from 3-point range on his way to eight points and five rebounds.
By not winning Tuesday, Maryville put itself in a must-win position Saturday at LaGrange, which plays its second-to-last game Wednesday against third-place Huntingdon.
Even if LaGrange (7-16, 6-10) loses today, it will be in position to forge a fourth-place tie with a win over Maryville Saturday. LaGrange would win the tiebreaker because a win would mean a season-sweep of the Scots.
Maryville would love to have clinched before Saturday, but after his team lost its first nine games Placeres gladly would have taken a win-and-in scenario with one game left in the regular season.
“It’s a matter of getting our mind right,” Placeres said. “One of the good things about us we’ve actually played better on the road. When you’re dealing with 18-21 year olds sometimes things like this happen. You have to move on and get better for Saturday and a chance to get into the conference tournament.”
