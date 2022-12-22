A dynamic offense that has propelled the Heritage girls basketball team to an unbeaten start picked an unfortunate time to go cold.
Two separate dry spells in the second half led to the Lady Mountaineers squandering as much as a 10-point lead in a 61-60 loss to Cumberland County on Thursday to finish runner-up in the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
It is the first loss of the season for Heritage (12-1) and the second consecutive season it has missed out on the tournament championship by a point.
“I think our kids got a little tired in that third quarter, and we just didn’t score,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “If I’m going to lose, I’d rather lose during Christmas, especially to a good team. I mean, I think if they stay healthy, they’re going to be hard to beat in Class 3A.”
Senior guard Jay Coker hit a mid-range jumper to give Heritage a 44-34 lead with two minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the Lady Mountaineers failed to score again in the period while Cumberland County (10-2) rattled off eight unanswered points.
Heritage created some separation midway through the final period when sophomore guard Jaci Neubert hit a 3-pointer and sophomore guard Carsyn Swaney hit a pair of free throws after a Coker steal to make it 52-46 with 4:31 remaining. The quick spurt, however, proved to be an anomaly for an offense that could not get anything to fall late.
The Lady Mountaineers scored four points over the next 4:18, which came on two Swaney and-ones that were followed by missed free throws.
“We made bad decisions, we didn’t get the ball to the people who needed to have it and we let that press bother us,” Howard said. “We had our opportunities at the end, but we missed a couple of free throws. You have to come up with big shots, and we almost did. I just think our legs were a little more tired than theirs, but I thought our kids played hard.”
Cumberland County answered Swaney’s second and-one with two free throws that gave it a 59-56 lead with 48 seconds left. Heritage senior guard Bekah Gardner was fouled on a second-chance 3-point attempt on the ensuing possession, but officials only awarded Gardner two free throws.
She missed the first and hit the second.
“He said, ‘She released the ball and her feet came back down,’” Howard said. “I’ve never heard of anything like that before.”
Cumberland County made both free throws on the other end to make it a two-possession game. Heritage sophomore forward Chloe Heath hit a 3 to cut the deficit to one, but the Lady Jets allowed the clock to keep running while inbounding the ball before taking a timeout with 0.1 seconds left, all but clinching the title.
The Lady Mountaineers will enjoy the holiday before returning to action in the Carter Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
“I told the girls, ‘Hey, you weren’t going to go undefeated,’” Howard said. “You’re going to lose, but it is good to lose to a good team and learn from it, and I think these kids will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.